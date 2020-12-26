International Sports University in Pune will help India become sports superpower: Sports Minister

The International Sports University which is going to come up in Pune will produce talented sportspersons, which will help the country become a superpower in the field of sports, said Maharashtra Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Sunil Kedar.

The university is being planned to come up at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex at Mhalunge-Balewadi.

Kedar was in Pune on Friday to interact with the sports fraternity to take their suggestions for this first-of-its-kind International Sports University.

“Today, competition at the world level is the new basic. It is the prime aim of any sportsperson to compete at the international level. We have similar expectations from the International Sports University. We are aiming to create a place with facilities of international standards, where students will get expertise in sports and help our state and country become a force to reckon with,” he said.

“There is no political hindrance to this project. The idea was approved, appreciated and passed by all the members of the House unanimously,” he added.

Kedar said Balewadi’s ready infrastructure and sports culture in Pune was the biggest reason to pick the city as the preferred venue for the university. “To establish a university, you need to create infrastructure. If we set it up in some other city, we will have to spend a huge amount only on creating the infrastructure. It will not only require more money but also time and approvals. We have a very good infrastructure ready here, all we have to do is plan and start academics here. Pune also has a rich sports culture and we hope the International Sports University will benefit the city and vice versa,” he said.

“We have provided for student exchange programmes along with invitations for international experts to educate students at the university. This will give our students a broader perspective,” Kedar said.

Sports Commissioner Omprakash Bakoria said the sports department is in talks with institutes like IIT and IIM for possible tie-ups. “We have written to IIT-Mumbai, and IIM-Ahmedabad for possibility of tie-ups. We are looking to get expertise from these institutes for our courses like Sports Technology, Sports Governance and Sports Management,” Bakoria said.

The university will also help students with placements. “We will meet corporates associated with sports. We will meet companies like Nike, Reebok and other sports manufacturers so that our students get jobs in these companies when they complete the course,” Bakoria added.

The university will start operations from the 2021-2022 academic year, Kedar said. It will offer various courses including Physical and Sports Education, Sports Sciences and Sports Medicine, Sports Technology, Sports Governance, Sports Management, Sports Media and Communication, Sports Coaching and Training. In the first phase, a 3-year programme in sports science and sports technology shall be started along with a 3-month programme in sports coaching and training. Intake capacity for each course will be 50 students.

