Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

International publishers willing to publish UG textbooks in Indian languages: UGC Chairman

The representatives have expressed their willingness to participate in this mission of promoting regional languages through the UG textbooks, Kumar says

As a part of this calendar, the first series of discussions kicked off on November 29 and will go on till January 31, 2023.

The UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, Wednesday held a meeting with several international publishers to discuss printing undergraduate textbooks in Indian languages.

Kumar met with representatives from Wiley India, Springer Nature, Taylor & Francis, Cambridge University Press India, Cengage India, and McGraw-Hill India. The representatives, Kumar says, have expressed their willingness to participate in this mission of promoting regional languages in the country.

Read |MBBS in Hindi? Faculty, council members, students react

“All the international publishers have expressed their willingness to partner in this national mission. UGC has formed an Apex committee to prepare a road map and work towards bringing out textbooks in different Indian languages,” he tweeted.

This meeting comes a few months after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched Hindi textbooks for anatomy, biochemistry and physiology for first-year MBBS students in Madhya Pradesh. He also added at the function that the Prime Minister is converting ‘brain drain’ into ‘brain gain’ by enabling and motivating Indian students to pursue medical and technical education in Indian/ regional languages.

Following this, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in October had also released a calendar for outcome-based engineering book discussion. As a part of this calendar, the first series of discussions kicked off on November 29 and will go on till January 31, 2023.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 10:00:21 am
