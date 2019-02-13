International PhD Fellowship Programme: To boost ranking, IIT-Delhi will charge same fee from foreign, Indian students

Foreign students doing their PhDs from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, (IIT-D) will now have to pay the same fee as their Indian counterparts and will also receive the same scholarship amount as them. The institute announced the same Tuesday during the launch of its International PhD Fellowship Programme (IPFP).

The move is a bid to boost the institute’s international ranking. Despite getting a QS World University rank of 172 last year, IIT-D scored zero on parameters such as international students, international faculty and student-teacher ratio. IIT-D was also accorded the Institute of Eminence status last year.

IIT-D Director V Ramgopal Rao stressed on the importance of “internationalisation”, saying the institute will also be hiring more foreign faculty.

“All international students admitted to PG programmes in IIT-D will pay fee on par with Indian students. Under IPFP, international students selected for PhD admissions to various programmes will be eligible for fellowships on par with Indian PhD students. The fellowships are open in all academic departments, centres and schools of the institute,” Dean, Alumni Affairs and International Programmes, Sanjeev Sanghi said at the launch, which included dignitaries from various foreign embassies.

Under the programme, 500 PhD fellowships will be provided to international students over the next five years, and any candidate holding a foreign passport will be eligible to apply.

“As of now, foreigners pay 2,000 US dollars per semester, but now they will have to pay as much as the Indian students which is about Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000 per semester. They would also get a fellowship amount of Rs 31,000 per month, and be eligible for the Research Scholar Travel Award, whereby they would get Rs 1.5 lakh to travel for international conferences,” said Sanghi.