International Peace Day: List of educational institutions to study peace and conflict studies in India 

Every year, the world observes September 21 as the International Day of Peace. The United Nations declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace — both within and among all nations. After its inclusion in 1948, this year the United Nation is celebrating on the theme, “The Right to Peace – The Universal Declaration of Human Rights at 70.”

On the International Day of Peace, here is the list of institutes to study peace and conflict studies in India

School of Social Sciences and Humanities, Guwahati, TISS

Courses offered: Master of Arts(Peace and Conflict Studies)

Seats: 15

Eligibility:

Educational qualifications:

The students’ need to possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University or institute.

Course fees:

Non-Hostellers: The non-hostellers have to pay a course fee of Rs 1,63,000.

Hostellers: The course fee for the hostellers is Rs 4,73,000.

Nelson Mandela Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Jamia Milia Islamia

Courses offered: MA Conflict Analysis

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a UGC recognised university or institute.

Important parts of the courses

Policy-oriented research: The Centre has held national and international conferences, seminars and workshops bringing together academics, policy-makers, activists and analysts to find ways in which each of the conflicts can be resolved, transformed or at least mitigated.

Short Training Courses have been organised including three week refresher courses in Conflict Studies and four short (1-2 day) orientation programmes in Peace and Conflict Studies for teachers from different universities and college at the Academic Staff College and a four-day Orientation Program in Peace Studies for students from Loreto College, Kolkata.

Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts, Symbiosis International University

Courses offered: Violence, Conflict and Peace Studies coures

The course has been designed to give a framework for acquiring skills and learning experiences to understand and analyse violence and conflicts. The course doesnot contain any tests, students have to submit structured assignments, they are assigned.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates have to complete three years’ Bachelor’s programme from a UGC recognised university.

University of Mysore

Courses offered

MA in Peace and Conflict Resolution.

Ph.D in Gandhian Studies.

Diploma in Gandhian Studies.

The Peace and Conflict Resolution programme was launched in the academic year of 2011 at Gandhi Bhavan (one of the first Gandhi Bhavans to be established in India, way back in 1962), University of Mysore.This course happens to be the first of its kind in South India with other very few courses on similar lines in North India launched in Indian Universities. In different settings, this field of study is known variously as “peace and conflict studies,” “peace and security studies,” “peace and world order studies,” “justice and reconciliation studies,” and so on, as mentioned in the University of Mysore site.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

MA/ Diploma programme: The candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

PhD: A MA degree is required to apply for the program.

Department of Peace and Conflict Study and Management, Sikkim University

Courses offered: MA Peace and Conflict Studies

Educational qualification: A three-year Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or institute approved by UGC required to apply for the course.