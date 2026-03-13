International Mathematics Day 2026: Why it is observed on March 14? History, theme and more

International Mathematics Day 2026: March 14, observed worldwide as International Mathematics Day, is a global observance dedicated to promoting the importance of mathematics in not just education and research, but also in everyday life. The day was officially proclaimed by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) during the organisation’s 40th General Conference in November 2019, following a proposal supported by the international mathematics community.

The initiative for a worldwide mathematics celebration was strongly supported by the International Mathematical Union (IMU), which coordinates global events and activities associated with the day.

It aims to increase public awareness about the role mathematics plays in solving real-world problems and supporting scientific and technological development.