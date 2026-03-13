International Mathematics Day 2026: Why it is observed on March 14? History, theme and more

International Mathematics Day 2026: March 14, observed worldwide as International Mathematics Day, is a global observance dedicated to promoting the importance of mathematics in not just education and research, but also in everyday life. The day was officially proclaimed by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) during the organisation’s 40th General Conference in November 2019, following a proposal supported by the international mathematics community.
The initiative for a worldwide mathematics celebration was strongly supported by the International Mathematical Union (IMU), which coordinates global events and activities associated with the day.
It aims to increase public awareness about the role mathematics plays in solving real-world problems and supporting scientific and technological development.
Although the proclamation was made in 2019, the first official International Day of Mathematics was celebrated on March 14, 2020, under the theme “Mathematics is Everywhere”.
The choice of March 14 for International Mathematics Day is not arbitrary. The date corresponds with Pi Day, a long-standing informal celebration of the mathematical constant ‘π’ (pi). In several countries, the date is written in month-date format, as 3-14, which closely matches the approximate value of pi (3.14).
Pi represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter and is one of the most fundamental constants in mathematics. For decades, mathematicians and students had celebrated Pi Day through classroom activities and mathematics events. When UNESCO established International Mathematics Day, it chose the same date to expand the existing Pi Day celebrations into a broader global recognition of mathematics and its applications.
Since then, schools, universities, research institutes, and science organisations around the world have marked the occasion with competitions, lectures, exhibitions, and outreach activities that encourage people to explore mathematics beyond the classroom.
Each year, the International Day of Mathematics is celebrated with a specific theme that highlights a particular dimension of the discipline. The theme for International Mathematics Day 2026 is “Mathematics and hope.”
According to UNESCO, the theme emphasises the idea that mathematics, like hope, is a universal human resource. Mathematical thinking helps people understand complex realities, analyse data responsibly, and develop solutions that benefit society. It also promotes cooperation across cultures and disciplines, strengthening global collaboration in research and innovation.
Through this theme, educators and institutions are encouraged to demonstrate how mathematics can help societies address uncertainty, build trust in knowledge and develop sustainable solutions for the future. Activities organised worldwide include workshops, public lectures, competitions, and educational campaigns aimed at inspiring young learners to pursue mathematics.
Apart from the global observance on March 14, India also celebrates National Mathematics Day on December 22. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, who made significant contributions to number theory, infinite series and mathematical analysis.
The Government of India declared December 22 as National Mathematics Day in 2012, marking the 125th birth anniversary of Ramanujan. His work, despite limited formal training, introduced many original formulas and identities that continue to influence modern mathematical research.