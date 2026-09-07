International Literacy Day 2026: History, theme and why September 8 is celebrated

International Literacy Day 2026: International Literacy Day is observed on September 8 every year to highlight the importance of literacy as a fundamental human right and a foundation for education, opportunity and participation in society. In 2026, the day marks its 60th anniversary and will focus on the continuing importance of literacy in a rapidly changing world.
The theme for International Literacy Day 2026 is “Literacy for people, the planet and prosperity.” According to UNESCO, the theme will draw attention to the role of literacy in promoting inclusion, supporting sustainable futures and expanding opportunities for livelihoods and economic development.
The 2026 observance will also provide an opportunity to assess progress made over the past six decades and examine the challenges that continue to affect literacy worldwide.
The history of International Literacy Day goes back to 1966. UNESCO proclaimed the day during its 14th General Conference, with the first International Literacy Day observed in 1967. Since then, September 8 has been observed annually to remind governments, educators, organisations and the wider public of the importance of literacy.
The purpose of the day goes beyond the ability to read and write. UNESCO describes literacy as a fundamental human right that helps people access other rights, gain knowledge and skills, participate in society and develop greater opportunities. It is also linked to building more just, peaceful and sustainable societies.
The 2026 observance comes at a time when global literacy levels have improved considerably, but major gaps remain. UNESCO estimates that at least 739 million youth and adults worldwide still lack basic literacy skills, based on 2024 data. At the same time, four in 10 children are not reaching minimum proficiency in reading.
This year’s theme therefore looks at literacy not only as an individual skill but also in relation to wider social, environmental and economic development. The 60th anniversary is intended to take stock of achievements, identify persistent and emerging challenges, and help shape future literacy policies and programmes.
UNESCO’s global International Literacy Day celebration will be held on September 8 and 9, 2026, in Chiapas, Mexico, in collaboration with the Government of Mexico. The event will bring together education ministers, experts, teachers and students to discuss progress and challenges in literacy and possible policy solutions. The programme will also include the presentation of the UNESCO International Literacy Prizes, which recognise outstanding literacy programmes from around the world.
The day will also be marked through activities at local, national and regional levels in different parts of the world. Over six decades, International Literacy Day has developed into an annual platform for governments, civil society organisations, educators and other stakeholders to discuss ways to expand literacy opportunities.