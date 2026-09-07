International Literacy Day 2026: History, theme and why September 8 is celebrated

International Literacy Day 2026: International Literacy Day is observed on September 8 every year to highlight the importance of literacy as a fundamental human right and a foundation for education, opportunity and participation in society. In 2026, the day marks its 60th anniversary and will focus on the continuing importance of literacy in a rapidly changing world.

The theme for International Literacy Day 2026 is “Literacy for people, the planet and prosperity.” According to UNESCO, the theme will draw attention to the role of literacy in promoting inclusion, supporting sustainable futures and expanding opportunities for livelihoods and economic development.

The 2026 observance will also provide an opportunity to assess progress made over the past six decades and examine the challenges that continue to affect literacy worldwide.