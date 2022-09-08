scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

CBSE/ICSE schools students’ confidence marginally higher than state board children: Survey

International Literacy Day 2022: Interestingly, except or Chennai and Mumbai, where girls slightly outperformed boys, both genders appear to be more or less equally confident across metros and non-metros showing gender equality.

Confidence index, International Literacy Day, International Literacy Day 2022, Literacy DayInternational Literacy Day 2022: In this study, the researchers surveyed 2,807 students across six metros and six non-metros of India. (Representative image. Express photo)

International Literacy Day 2022: A survey conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and EdTech company LEAD has revealed that India stands at a confidence level of 75 on a scale of 100 and 36 per cent of students have indicated top-bracket confidence levels (81-100). TISS and LEAD today released India’s first Student Confidence Index.

According to this survey, the confidence index is much higher among students in metropolitan cities. The students studying in CBSE/ICSE schools is marginally higher than that of state board students. However, in Delhi the confidence index is marginally higher for state board students, i.e. 83 per cent in comparison to 80 per cent of ICSE/CBSE boards.

Read |3rd graders in Gujarat better in English, Hindi than Gujarati: Survey

In this study, the researchers surveyed 2,807 students across six metros and six non-metros of India, in which they covered students from classes 6 to 10 in the presence of their parents.

The results have been divided into four categories: aspirant, leader, all-rounder and influencer. At an all-India level, one in every two respondent students is in the all-rounder segment, with a little over one-third of students finding space in the influencer segment. Interestingly, the trend is similar and metro and non-metro cities, although the size of the influencer segment in metros (44 per cent) is significantly higher when compared to non-metro students (28 per cent).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New IndiaPremium
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
Also read |Study shows 11% of Class 3 kids lack basic maths skills, 37% have limited skills

In terms of region-wise comparison, West India (81) has topped the confidence index, while South (75) and East (74) India hover near the national average and North (70) comes last. Hyderabad has emerged as the top city in terms of confidence index with 87 per cent, followed by Delhi at 80, Mumbai and Kolkata at 78, Bengaluru at 75 and Chennai at 71.

Interestingly, except or Chennai and Mumbai, where girls slightly outperformed boys, both genders appear to be more or less equally confident across metros and non-metros showing gender equality.

Also read |Why is International Literacy Day celebrated on September 8?

It was also observed that the confidence index of students in classes 9 and 10 (75 per cent) is only slightly higher when compared to students in classes 6-8 (74 per cent).

Advertisement

In non-metro cities, Surat has topped the confidence index at 83 per cent, followed by Guntur at 75, Guwahati at 71, Aligarh at 69, Coimbatore at 68 and Ambala at 62.

The five factors that contribute to confidence-building in students are conceptual understanding, critical thinking, communication, collaboration and exposure to opportunities. The gap between Hyderabad’s and Ambala’s respective confidence index shows that students in metros have a clear advantage over their peers in non-metros in the five core attributes that build confidence.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 03:23:14 pm
Next Story

Sony Xperia event for pro gamers, streamers set for Sept 12: What to expect

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Three things that left me impressed the most
Apple event

Three things that left me impressed the most

EPS reaches AIADMK HQ, says cadres won’t forgive ‘chameleon’ OPS

EPS reaches AIADMK HQ, says cadres won’t forgive ‘chameleon’ OPS

'Consider reservations as responsibility, not burden': Education Minister

'Consider reservations as responsibility, not burden': Education Minister

Oppn slams IT raids: ‘move to exterminate independent media’

Oppn slams IT raids: ‘move to exterminate independent media’

The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate, and all about Netaji’s statue that will be unveiled there

The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate, and all about Netaji’s statue that will be unveiled there

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Premium
Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Fitch Group's CreditSights discovers errors in debt report on Adani Group firms

Fitch Group's CreditSights discovers errors in debt report on Adani Group firms

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
Opinion

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy

Premium
Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood
Vikram Vedha trailer

Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement