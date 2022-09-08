CBSE/ICSE schools students’ confidence marginally higher than state board children: Survey

International Literacy Day 2022: A survey conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and EdTech company LEAD has revealed that India stands at a confidence level of 75 on a scale of 100 and 36 per cent of students have indicated top-bracket confidence levels (81-100). TISS and LEAD today released India’s first Student Confidence Index.

According to this survey, the confidence index is much higher among students in metropolitan cities. The students studying in CBSE/ICSE schools is marginally higher than that of state board students. However, in Delhi the confidence index is marginally higher for state board students, i.e. 83 per cent in comparison to 80 per cent of ICSE/CBSE boards.

In this study, the researchers surveyed 2,807 students across six metros and six non-metros of India, in which they covered students from classes 6 to 10 in the presence of their parents.

The results have been divided into four categories: aspirant, leader, all-rounder and influencer. At an all-India level, one in every two respondent students is in the all-rounder segment, with a little over one-third of students finding space in the influencer segment. Interestingly, the trend is similar and metro and non-metro cities, although the size of the influencer segment in metros (44 per cent) is significantly higher when compared to non-metro students (28 per cent).

In terms of region-wise comparison, West India (81) has topped the confidence index, while South (75) and East (74) India hover near the national average and North (70) comes last. Hyderabad has emerged as the top city in terms of confidence index with 87 per cent, followed by Delhi at 80, Mumbai and Kolkata at 78, Bengaluru at 75 and Chennai at 71.

Interestingly, except or Chennai and Mumbai, where girls slightly outperformed boys, both genders appear to be more or less equally confident across metros and non-metros showing gender equality.

It was also observed that the confidence index of students in classes 9 and 10 (75 per cent) is only slightly higher when compared to students in classes 6-8 (74 per cent).

In non-metro cities, Surat has topped the confidence index at 83 per cent, followed by Guntur at 75, Guwahati at 71, Aligarh at 69, Coimbatore at 68 and Ambala at 62.

The five factors that contribute to confidence-building in students are conceptual understanding, critical thinking, communication, collaboration and exposure to opportunities. The gap between Hyderabad’s and Ambala’s respective confidence index shows that students in metros have a clear advantage over their peers in non-metros in the five core attributes that build confidence.