International Day of Women in Science: An uptick in Indian girls opting for science courses in higher education

The number of women pursuing the science stream degree courses has seen an uptick over the years, reveals the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report of last three years. The report is released by the Ministry of Education every year to assess the progress of Indian youth in higher education.

An analysis shows that in 2018-19, out of the 47.13 lakh candidates pursuing a Science degree, 51 per cent were women. In 2019-20, a total of 51.7 per cent of the 47.55 lakh were women students. In the latest report, this number has increased to 52 per cent.

Number of students enrolled in Science stream 2020-21 2019-20 2018-19 Male 48% 48.3% 49% Female 52% 51.7% 51% Total 48.17 lakh 47.55 lakh 47.13 lakh

As per the report, in 2020-21, 48,17,826 students enrolled in science undergraduate courses and 52 per cent were women candidates. A total of 6,79,178 students enrolled in science post-graduate programmes, of which 61.3 per cent were women. In PG, the highest enrolment was in Chemistry with 1,53,635 students, of which 52.3 per cent were females followed by mathematics with a total enrolment of 1,04,269 with 60 per cent females.

BSc remains popular among women candidates

Apart from BA, BSc remains the second most popular course among students. AISHE 2020-21 report highlights that 49.12 lakh students enrolled in the BSc programme, out of them 52.3 per cent are female. In 2019-20, a total of 47.07 lakh students enrolled in total and out of them 52.3 per cent were women students while in 2018-19, as many as 46.80 lakh students enrolled in BSc courses out of them 51.7 per cent were female students.

Fewer women in PhD programme

Despite the high enrolment of women candidates in Science, the number of women students pursuing a research degree in the stream remains relatively low.

In PhD, out of the 48,600 enrolled students, 23,716 students are female and 24,883 were male. Within Science, Chemistry has the highest enrolment with 9,863 students, of which 4428 were women students while 5,435 were men.

In 2019-20 as well, Chemistry had the highest number of PhD students registered (9526) with 5554 male and 3972 female. A similar pattern was observed in 2018-19 when out of the 8036 PhD students in Chemistry, 4553 were male and 3483 were female.