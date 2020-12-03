International Day of Persons with Disabilities: Here are top 5 scholarships for specially-abled students

List of scholarship programmes for specially-abled students. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

As per the AISHE report of 2018-19, a total of 85,877 PwD (Persons with Disabilities) students are enrolled in higher education in India. To support and encourage these students to pursue their education, different government departments run several scholarship schemes. These schemes range from merit-based programmes to means-based and merit-cum-means based programmes.

The key objective of these scholarships is to enable differently-abled students so that they can avail job and career opportunities likewise any other individuals.

List of top 5 scholarships available for specially-abled students

Pre-matric scholarship for students with disabilities

Under this scholarship, the students having more than 40 per cent disability are provided financial assistance to pursue their higher education. The students must be studying in class 9 and 10 at a government or recognised school. Also, the annual family income of the students must not be more than Rs 2.50 lakh from all sources.

Provider detail: Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of India

Eligibility: Disabled students of class 9 and 10

Award detail: Maintenance allowance, book grant, disability allowance

Application timeline: Between August and November (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP)

Post matric scholarship for students with disabilities

This scholarship is meant to help students with disabilities so that they can pursue their further education. The students having more than 40 per cent disability are eligible provided they are studying in class 11 to postgraduate level. They are required to have passed matriculation or higher secondary or any higher exam of recognised board of secondary education or university. The annual family income must be less than Rs 2.50 lakh from all sources.

Provider detail: Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of India

Eligibility: Students with disability from class 11 to post graduation

Award detail: Maintenance allowance, disability allowance and other benefits

Application timeline: Between August and November (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP)

Scholarship for top class education for students with disabilities

This scheme aims to promote quality education among students with disability and allow them to pursue undergraduate/ postgraduate/ diploma courses. To be eligible for this scholarship, the candidates must have more than 40 per cent disability and a valid certificate for the same. Also, the annual family income must be less than Rs 6 lakh from all sources.

Provider detail: Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of India

Eligibility: Students with disabilities pursuing studies at graduate/postgraduate/diploma level

Award detail: Maintenance allowance, special allowance and other benefits

Application timeline: Between August and November (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP)

AICTE-Saksham Scholarship Scheme

This scholarship scheme encourages differently-abled students to pursue technical degree/ diploma courses at AICTE recognised institutions. The students having more than 40 per cent disability who are admitted in the first/ second (through lateral entry) year of technical degree/ diploma courses are eligible. They must have an annual family income of less than Rs 8 lakh from all sources.

Provider detail: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)

Eligibility: Differently-abled students pursuing technical diploma/degree courses

Award detail: Rs 50,000 per annum and other benefits

Application timeline: Between August and November (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP)

National fellowship for persons with disabilities

Formerly known as ‘Rajiv Gandhi National Fellowship (RGNF)’, this fellowship is meant for students with disabilities who have been admitted to an MPhil/PhD degree in a university or academic institution. The key objective of this scholarship is to enable meritorious but disabled students to effectively take advantage of various opportunities at both the national and international levels.

Provider detail: University Grants Commission (UGC)

Eligibility: Students with disabilities pursuing MPhil/PhD degree

Award detail: Up to Rs 28,000 per month and other benefits

Application timeline: Between January and February (tentative)

Application mode: Online through the official website of UGC

