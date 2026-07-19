After Physics and Chemistry, India secures one gold, three silver medals at Biology Olympiad 2026

The competition brought together 307 students from 78 countries and tested participants through six-hour practical laboratory and theory examinations (Image via X/HBCSE_TIFR)

India continued its strong run at international science Olympiads with four medals at the 37th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2026. The Indian contingent won one gold and three silver medals at the competition held in Vilnius, Lithuania, with every member of the team returning with a medal.

In a statement, the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), said all four Indian students secured medals at the Olympiad. The competition brought together 307 students from 78 countries and tested participants through six-hour practical laboratory examinations and six-hour theory examinations focused on biological sciences.

Bhavyaa Gunwal from Mahendragarh, Haryana, won the gold medal for India. The three silver medal winners were Soumil Maity from Howrah, West Bengal; Nishit Kalani from Pali, Rajasthan; and Anmol Kumar from Mansa, Punjab.