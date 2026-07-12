IB Results 2026: India records 10.5% rise in students over 3 years, higher average scores globally

The IB said the number of students receiving results in India increased by 3 per cent over the previous year.

The number of students appearing for the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) examinations from India has continued to rise, according to data shared by the International Baccalaureate, for the May 2026 examination session. A total of 6,265 students from India received their DP and CP results this year, up from 6,083 in last year, and 5,672 in the previous year. The figures show a steady increase in participation over the past three years, even as the average DP score for students in India has remained consistently higher than the global average.

Globally, 209,607 students received their DP and CP results in the May 2026 session, compared with 202,102 in last year, and 192,866 in prior to that. The IB said the number of students receiving results in India increased by 3 per cent over the previous year.