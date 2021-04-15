International Baccalaureate cancels exams in India

On Wednesday night, it notified schools in India that the alternative route for assessment will be used here.

The International Baccalaureate (IB) will not conduct examinations in India for its May 2021 assessments due to the ongoing Covid surge in the country.

There are around 185 schools affiliated to IB in the country. “The IB has informed schools of our decision to not hold examinations in India due to the rising cases of Covid-19 and following ongoing conversations with our schools, associations and education boards. We intend that the results of students in India for the Diploma Programme and Career-related Programme should be awarded using coursework marks and predicted grades for the May 2021 session, as described in the awarding model outlined in February. For the Middle Years Programme in subjects where there are normally on-screen assessments, students will be awarded results using the Alternative Assessment task,” said an IB spokesperson.

In February, the IB had decided to adopt a “dual route approach”, so that they could decide which route might work best for schools in a given region. One route involved written examinations where they could be conducted safely, and the other alternative involved a combination of internal assessment coursework and teacher-predicted grades. On Wednesday night, it notified schools in India that the alternative route for assessment will be used here.

Earlier in the day, the CBSE had announced that the board examinations for class X students are cancelled and those for class XII students are postponed.