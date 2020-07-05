Here’s the list of interdisciplinary Artificial Intelligence online courses for non-engineers

Online classes for artificial intelligence (Representational image) Online classes for artificial intelligence (Representational image)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an evolving technology which is thriving among every business group in the world. AI is everywhere. As many as 20 per cent of jobs are likely to be AI-based jobs in most companies, according to McKinsey global institute. But what is artificial intelligence and how can it be useful for your field, if you have been thinking about this, we have got you covered.

Here is a list of courses that can help young professionals of any stream boost up their skill-set. These courses are imparted online, are short-term, flexible, and can be a good utilisation of the lockdown period.

AI for everyone: This course is offered by online platform Coursera and offered by deeplearing.ai. Coursera claims to provide a definitive picture related to what AI is, how can you build it in your company, and how versatile it is. The course will teach learners how to spot opportunities to apply AI to problems in your own organisation, what it feels like to build machine learning (ML), and data science projects, as per Coursera. It is 6 hour-long course and available free of cost.

Artificial intelligence A-Z: This course is created by Kirill Eremenko founder of the super data science team available at Udemy. This course provides insights to beginners as it covers all the basics of artificial intelligence. Udemy claims to teach about the virtually operated self-driven car, solving real-life world problems with AI, playing games with the help of AI, etc through this course. It is a 17-hour long course which provides a certificate on completion of the course.

Introduction to AI: Created by Microsoft and offered by edX, the course focuses mainly on communicating with artificial intelligence. Through the course, students will understand the language of AI and ways to communicate with bots. It is free of cost with an optional paid certificate. The duration of this course is four weeks, accommodating 3-4 hours per week.

Artificial intelligence for trading and nano degree: The course is available at Udacity and particularly aims at training candidates in the trading and financing industry. Through this course, students will learn about analysis, investing research using AI, compare historical data with the current stats. Through the course, Udacity claims to provide personal career coach and real-life projects from industry experts. Its estimated time is six months which is divided into 10 hours per week. This paid course.

AI for business leaders: This course is in partnership with BMW and offered by Udacity. This course will help you see the language of business through the eye of Artificial intelligence. Company leaders will learn more about the technical and practical aspects of machine working and how it can be incorporated in one’s business by giving powerful insights related to strategies, feedbacks, application, history of company’s data etc. It will for sure help businesses to grow vast also for people to understand the technical working better. The duration of this paid course is 4-8 weeks at 5 hours per week.

Introduction to AI: The course is available on website elements of AI. It teaches about the basics of AI to beginners. To pursue the course, no prior skills in math or programming are required. The course claims to make learners understand how AI affects our day to day life and what can one do to enhance Artificial intelligence and increase its practical uses in our life. It looks into machine learning (ML) and the implications of AI, according to the website. It is a self-paced course, in which after completion you will be acquiring a merit-based certificate.

