Intel, CBSE claim to set Guinness world records by delivering virtual AI lessons to 13,000 in 24 hours

Intel and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) claim to have achieved a new Guinness World Records title for the most users to take an online artificial intelligence (AI) lesson in 24 hours. The record was set after delivering a virtual lesson focused on ‘demystifying the impact of AI and key considerations around it’ to 13,000 students from class 8 and above between October 13 and 14. The training was part of the ongoing AI For Youth Virtual Symposium organised by Intel and CBSE.

Minister of education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank inaugurated the symposium. He also took to Twitter to congratulate CBSE and Intel for their collaboration. Under the symposium over 200 multi-disciplinary AI integrated lesson plans were released in a digital format for classes 6 to 12.

#ArtificialIntelligence continues to be one of the most crucial technologies of the future, with the potential to leapfrog India’s digitalization journey. pic.twitter.com/h0VQrYFmHf — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 14, 2020

“Each of these lesson plans has been written by teachers who are subject matter experts in their domain and forerunners in incorporating AI tools to help students gain holistic knowledge in an experiential and enjoyable manner, as per guidance set out in the National Education Policy 2020. These lesson plans will be hosted on DIKSHA, the Ministry of Education’s national digital platform for school education,” Intel said in a media statement.

Intel and CBSE — under the Ministry of Education — have been working together to by increasing the pace of AI integration in India’s education system.

Shweta Khurana, Director – APJ, Global Partnerships and Initiatives at Intel said, “The enthusiastic response to the virtual AI lesson from students across the country that helped set a record with Guinness World Records shows India’s youth is engaged and eager to explore and innovate.”

“Artificial Intelligence continues to be one of the most crucial technologies of the future, with the potential to leapfrog India’s digitalization journey. It is more important than ever to cultivate AI-readiness in the country by empowering India’s students with the right skillset and mindset as early in their learning journey as possible,” Biswajit Saha, director, trainings and skill education, CBSE, was quoted as saying.

