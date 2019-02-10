Integrated or dual degree: What is right for you?

Integrated and dual degrees are both sort-after in all streams, especially among the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) but which one is better and for whom? Firstly, what is the difference between the two?

Both integrated and dual degree are an amalgamation of a graduate and postgraduate degree, for instance, B.Tech + M.Tech or BA LLB. The advantage of pursuing these courses is that a student does not have to apply for the entrance exam for an institute again for the postgraduate course.

Also, generally speaking, these degrees lesson one year’s time. The time frame can differ for different universities or institutes but most of them lessen 9-11 months from course period.

In case of pursuing B Tech and M Tech separately, a candidate would need five years but in an integrated degree, one can complete both courses in maximum four years’ time. This is common in case of both dual and integrated degrees.

The difference arises only when it comes to conferring of the degrees. In case of an integrated degree, a student gets one combined degree while in case of a dual degree, a student gets two different degrees from the same institute.

In case of dual degree, students can opt for interdisciplinary courses, considering they will get the degree for both, but in case of integrated courses, one has to have the same field of education for both the courses being combined. In simple word, when pursuing a dual degree, one can opt for B.Tech-MBA or BA-MSc but for integrated courses, one can go for B.Sc-M.Sc, BBA-MBA.

Additionally, since dual degree hands out two degrees instead of one combined degree, the opt-out options are more flexible in dual degree. A candidate can opt out of a dual degree with only bachelor level degree after completing three years’ course. Such an option is not available in most integrated degrees.