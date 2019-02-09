Institutes need to cope with changing environment in higher education: Governor K N Tripathi

West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi on Friday called upon higher educational institutes to cope with the new changing environment in higher education and respond accordingly to the evolving situation. Addressing the third foundation day of the St Xavier’s University at New Town here, Tripathi said access to quality teaching, learning, innovation, research, consultancy and placement are the key areas in the field of higher education.

“St Xavier’s belongs to a global education network where Jesuit fathers are running 65 colleges and 20 higher institutions all over the country. Jesuit education is known for excellence and high quality,” he said.

In his address, IIT Kharagpur Director Partha Pratim Chakraborti said, “There is a greater need to transform science and technology education and link the basic goal of improving quality of life by harnessing the power of modern science and technology.”

St Xavier’s Vice-Chancellor Father Felix Raj said, “The university is just new and beginning to grow with seven post graduate departments and six under graduate departments in different streams already.” He later told PTI that the university also has plans to have collaboration with the IIT Kharagpur and talks were already held with its director.

The areas of collaboration would be law and research, the VC said.