Institute of Rail Transport admissions 2019 begin, apply for Transport Economics and Management diploma

IRT admissions 2019: The Institute of Rail Transport (IRT) has invited applications for the one-year diploma course in ‘Transport economics and management’ on its official website, irt-india.com. The course will be delivered in correspondence or distance mode. The application process has begun and the last date to apply is April 30, 2019.

Interested candidates can apply at irt-india.com or indianrailways.gov.in. The course is for the duration of one year. Total course fee including study material and contact classes is Rs 7,000.

IRT admissions 2019: Eligibility

Education: Applicants must be a graduate or have three years diploma in any discipline from a recognised institute. Relaxation will be given to government employees and armed personnel (working or retired). They must have completed class 12 with three years of work experience.

IRT admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, irt-india.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘for online registration click here’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘online registration form’

Step 4: Fill form, make payment

Step 5: Download prospectus

Step 6: Pay course fee

Step 7: Download study material

The course fee for online admission is Rs 6500. Additionally, candidates will have to pay Rs 150 for the prospectus.