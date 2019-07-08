Institute of Management Technology launches online PG course in advanced data science

The Institute of Management Technology’s (IMT) Centre for Distance Learning (CDL), has launched a postgraduate program in advanced data science. This nine-month program will be provided through online mode and will be a joint certificated by the Ernst & Young (EY) India, a global professional consulting and advisory firm.

The course will consist of 192 hours of live online lectures, delivered by academia, industry experts, and consultants from EY India. The institute claims that the program has been designed to provide knowledge and skills on the usage of data analytic tools. The course curriculum includes the fundamentals of statistics and data modelling, the program moves towards advanced tools and technologies including Python, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). It also covers blockchain, the future of technology, as per IMT.

During the program, students will be required to perform two projects of three weeks and eight weeks duration, that will be provided according to their domain experience. Top performing students will stand a chance to intern with EY India. Post-program students will also be a part of the IMT-CDL Alumni network of more than 30,000 working professionals, many of who are at very senior positions at present.

Any graduate or postgraduate student or working professional can apply for the course. The basic requirement is graduation. The course will be available around the year. Candidates can apply at the official website, imtonline.com.

“Data analytics plays an instrumental role in helping companies make smarter and insightful decisions by predicting scenarios and outcomes. I am sure this program will help students leverage the many opportunities around data analytics,” said Sandip Khetan, National Leader and Partner, Financial Accounting Advisory Services (FAAS), EY India.