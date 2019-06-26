Institute of Home Economics (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Institute of Home Economics (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

Advertising

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Institute of Home Economics (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science 83 78 75 75 75 75 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology 94 91 90 90 90 90 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 93 91 89 89 89 89 B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science 83 78 75 75 75 75 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry 95 91 89 89 89 89 B.A (Hons) Journalism 96 92 90 90 90 90 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Institute of Home Economics (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology 91 85 82 82 82 82 B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science 80 70 68 68 68 68 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 92.33 87 85 85 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry 92 86 83 83 83 83 B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science 79 70 65 65 65 65 B.A (Hons) Journalism 92 87 84 84 84 84 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Institute of Home Economics (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry 90 81 78 78 78 80 B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science 79.33 60 58 58 58 58 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology 87 80 78 78 78 78 B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science 75 60 55 55 55 55 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 92 84 82 82 80 80 B.A (Hons) Journalism 90 83 80 80 80 80 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Institute of Home Economics (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology Closed Closed 76 76 76 76 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 91 82 80 80 78 78 B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science Closed 58 Closed Closed 55 55 B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science Closed 55 55 55 55 55 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry Closed Closed 76 76 76 79 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 80 79 79 78 Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Institute of Home Economics (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology Closed Closed 75 73 72 72 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed Closed 77 77 75 75 B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science Closed Closed Closed 54 52 52 B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science Closed 50 50 50 50 50 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 72 72 77 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed Closed 75 77 75 Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Institute of Home Economics (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed Closed Closed 75 72 73 B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science Closed 50 50 50 50 50 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology Closed Closed Closed 70 70 70 B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science Closed Closed Closed 53.5 50 50 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry Closed Closed 75 70 70 75 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed Closed 72 75 72 Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Institute of Home Economics (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology Closed Closed 68 65 65 68 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 90.33 Closed Closed 70 70 71 B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science Closed 50 50 50 50 50 B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 50 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 65 65 70 B.A (Hons) Journalism 89.5 Closed 71 72 70 Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Institute of Home Economics (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry 89.33 NA NA 60 60 NA B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science NA NA NA NA 50 50 B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology NA NA NA 60 60 NA B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science NA 50 50 50 50 50 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 89.66 NA NA 65 65 65 B.A (Hons) Journalism 89.5 NA 70 70 65 65 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Institute of Home Economics (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry 88.66 Closed Closed 58 55 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology Closed Closed Closed 58 55 Closed B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 50 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 89.33 Closed Closed 63 60 64 B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science Closed 50 50 50 50 50 B.A (Hons) Journalism 89 Closed 69.5 69.5 60 64 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Institute of Home Economics (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed Closed 70.5 71.5 68 70 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.