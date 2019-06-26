Toggle Menu
Institute of Home Economics (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/institute-of-home-economics-w-du-cut-off-list-2019-arts-ba-commerce-bcom-and-science-bsc-5249582/

Institute of Home Economics (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Institute of Home Economics (W) Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Institute of Home Economics (W) Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Institute of Home Economics (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Institute of Home Economics (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
83
78
75
75
75
75
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
94
91
90
90
90
90
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
93
91
89
89
89
89
B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science
83
78
75
75
75
75
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
95
91
89
89
89
89
B.A (Hons) Journalism
96
92
90
90
90
90
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for Institute of Home Economics (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
91
85
82
82
82
82
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
80
70
68
68
68
68
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
92.33
87
85
85
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
92
86
83
83
83
83
B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science
79
70
65
65
65
65
B.A (Hons) Journalism
92
87
84
84
84
84
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for Institute of Home Economics (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
90
81
78
78
78
80
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
79.33
60
58
58
58
58
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
87
80
78
78
78
78
B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science
75
60
55
55
55
55
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
92
84
82
82
80
80
B.A (Hons) Journalism
90
83
80
80
80
80
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Institute of Home Economics (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
Closed
Closed
76
76
76
76
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
91
82
80
80
78
78
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
Closed
58
Closed
Closed
55
55
B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science
Closed
55
55
55
55
55
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
Closed
Closed
76
76
76
79
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
80
79
79
78
Closed
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Institute of Home Economics (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
Closed
Closed
75
73
72
72
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
Closed
77
77
75
75
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
54
52
52
B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science
Closed
50
50
50
50
50
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
72
72
77
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
Closed
75
77
75
Closed
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Institute of Home Economics (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
Closed
Closed
75
72
73
B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science
Closed
50
50
50
50
50
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
70
70
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
53.5
50
50
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
Closed
Closed
75
70
70
75
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
Closed
72
75
72
Closed
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Institute of Home Economics (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
Closed
Closed
68
65
65
68
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
90.33
Closed
Closed
70
70
71
B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science
Closed
50
50
50
50
50
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
50
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
65
70
B.A (Hons) Journalism
89.5
Closed
71
72
70
Closed
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Institute of Home Economics (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
89.33
NA
NA
60
60
NA
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
NA
NA
NA
NA
50
50
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
NA
NA
NA
60
60
NA
B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science
NA
50
50
50
50
50
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
89.66
NA
NA
65
65
65
B.A (Hons) Journalism
89.5
NA
70
70
65
65
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Institute of Home Economics (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
88.66
Closed
Closed
58
55
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
55
Closed
B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
50
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
89.33
Closed
Closed
63
60
64
B.Sc.(Pass) Home Science
Closed
50
50
50
50
50
B.A (Hons) Journalism
89
Closed
69.5
69.5
60
64
*Powered by aglasem.com

Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Institute of Home Economics (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
Closed
70.5
71.5
68
70
*Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 This MNERGA worker’s son cracks JEE Main, wants to coach underprivileged students
2 Rajasthan PTET 2019 counselling: Registration process begins, how to apply
3 Career options for those who are good in Maths