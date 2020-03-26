Mumbai University postpones UG exams of IDOL

The first year and second year B.Com scheduled to be commence on March 31 and April 15 respectively are postponed The first year and second year B.Com scheduled to be commence on March 31 and April 15 respectively are postponed

The Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), University of Mumbai has postponed the first year and second year Bachelor of Commerce examinations. The first year and second year BCom scheduled to be commence on March 31 and April 15 respectively are postponed, the varsity circular read.

According to the circular, the revised dates will be released soon on the website.

Earlier, the University of Mumbai issued a circular announcing that the examinations in the affiliated colleges, departments will go on as per prescribed schedule. The undergraduate Science exams of the varsity will continue as per schedule from April.

The Maharashtra State Board has also cancelled the SSC or class 10 examinations. In an earlier notice, the MSBSHSE had said that while the exams for classes 1 to 8 will not be conducted, the exams for class 9 and 11 will be held after April 15.

The exams have been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic in India. Maharashtra has recorded over 100 positive Covid-19 cases, the highest in the country so far.

