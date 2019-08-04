Institute of Distance and Open Learning, University of Mumbai offers admission for UG, PG courses

The Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), University of Mumbai has offered admissions to various undergraduate, postgraduate courses. The courses on offer are BA, B.Com, B.Sc (IT), MA, M.Com, M.Sc (Mathematics).

The candidates who want to apply can do through the official website mu.ac.in. The admission process will be closed on August 20, 2019.

The candidates can also apply till August 26 with late fees.

The online application process for the Master of Computer Applications (MCA entrance test 2019) will begin from August 5. The last date to apply for the online MCA entrance test is August 13, 2019.

The online entrance examination for the Master of Computer Applications will be conducted on August 18, 2019.

The students of S.Y. and T.Y BA/ B.Com from affiliated college of the University of Mumbai who appeared and failed in first half examination and later passed in supplementary examination in the same year are not eligible to take admission to any further class for this academic year.

The GOI scholarship is available for students belonging to reserve categories (SC/ ST/ OBC/ VJ-NT/ SBC).

The students can apply for the admission process through the website- idola.digitaluniversity.ac.