Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses renamed after Manohar Parrikar

The decision has been taken to honour the commitment and legacy of late Manohar Parrikar. File Photo The decision has been taken to honour the commitment and legacy of late Manohar Parrikar. File Photo

The government has decided to rename The Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) as Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses. The decision has been taken to honour the commitment and legacy of late politician and former chief minister of Goa. He passed away on March 17, 2019.

“An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, throughout his career, late Manohar Parrikar showed a tremendous fighting spirit, taking on the odds with fearlessness. He was Raksha Mantri from November 9, 2014 –March 14, 2017 and steered the ministry through the tough challenges of attacks like Pathankot and Uri and responded to these with exemplary boldness,” the ministry press release stated.

The former defence minister has played a huge role towards implementation of long-standing One Rank One Pension (OROP) demand for the Armed Forces. “When late Manohar Parrikar was Raksha Mantri, India witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced India’s security capacities, boosted indigenous defence production and bettered the lives of ex-servicemen. His biggest contribution was towards the implementation of long-standing One Rank One Pension (OROP) demand for the Armed Forces,” read the release.

An autonomous body under Ministry of Defence, IDSA was established as a registered society in New Delhi in 1965, dedicated to objective research and policy relevant studies on all aspects of defence and security. Its aim is to promote national and international security through the generation and dissemination of knowledge on defence and security-related issues. To achieve its goals, the institute undertakes scholarly research, policy-oriented research, dissemination of research findings, training and capacity building and public education.

