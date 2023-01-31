‘Instead of regulating pvt schools, Karnataka should focus on developing govt schools’: Delhi AAP MLA Atishi

Addressing a state-level education symposium in Bengaluru Tuesday, Delhi AAP MLA Atishi stated that Karnataka should focus on improving the quality of education and infrastructure in government schools rather than trying to regulate private schools.

The symposium was organised by the Associated Managements of Schools in Karnataka (KAMS).

Atishi, who is also head of the education committee of the Delhi Assembly, said owing to the government’s high-handedness, management members of private schools are running from pillar to post instead of focusing on developing their schools. “The reason parents are preferring private schools in Karnataka and are being made to pay expensive fees is that the government has abdicated its responsibility of running government schools properly. Government schools are in bad shape, teachers are not there in classrooms, children don’t have a bench to sit on, schools don’t have clean toilets, and there is no drinking water, which is pushing parents to send their children to private schools,” said Atishi.

She further said, “The government is harassing private schools by adding regulations. These regulations exist so that private school managements go to the court of the politicians and bow their heads before them… Instead of regulating and trying to control private schools, the government should focus on developing government schools.”

The symposium also held a series of panel discussions involving education experts and private school stakeholders to highlight the problems of private schools and conceptualise a roadmap to fix issues affecting education delivery. From opposing the compulsory fire safety certificate for schools to increasing the RTE reimbursement, the private management association has submitted various proposals to the government.

