Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
‘Instead of regulating pvt schools, Karnataka should focus on developing govt schools’: Delhi AAP MLA Atishi

The symposium also held a series of panel discussions involving education experts and private school stakeholders to highlight the problems of private schools and conceptualise a roadmap to fix issues affecting education delivery.

Atishi at Karnataka education symposiumThe symposium was organised by the Associated Managements of Schools in Karnataka (KAMS). (Representative image. File)
'Instead of regulating pvt schools, Karnataka should focus on developing govt schools': Delhi AAP MLA Atishi
Addressing a state-level education symposium in Bengaluru Tuesday, Delhi AAP MLA Atishi stated that Karnataka should focus on improving the quality of education and infrastructure in government schools rather than trying to regulate private schools.

The symposium was organised by the Associated Managements of Schools in Karnataka (KAMS).

Read |Eggs, not bananas or chikki: What 80% kids in Karnataka chose for midday meal

Atishi, who is also head of the education committee of the Delhi Assembly, said owing to the government’s high-handedness, management members of private schools are running from pillar to post instead of focusing on developing their schools. “The reason parents are preferring private schools in Karnataka and are being made to pay expensive fees is that the government has abdicated its responsibility of running government schools properly. Government schools are in bad shape, teachers are not there in classrooms, children don’t have a bench to sit on, schools don’t have clean toilets, and there is no drinking water, which is pushing parents to send their children to private schools,” said Atishi.

She further said, “The government is harassing private schools by adding regulations. These regulations exist so that private school managements go to the court of the politicians and bow their heads before them… Instead of regulating and trying to control private schools, the government should focus on developing government schools.”

The symposium also held a series of panel discussions involving education experts and private school stakeholders to highlight the problems of private schools and conceptualise a roadmap to fix issues affecting education delivery. From opposing the compulsory fire safety certificate for schools to increasing the RTE reimbursement, the private management association has submitted various proposals to the government.

ASER 2022 |Karnataka witnesses decline in learning levels, spike in school enrollment

Some of the demands are:

  1. Constitution of the State School Standards Authority by providing representation to state-level stakeholders
  2. Unauthorised CBSE, ICSE schools, and unregistered chains of nursery schools to be closed and lawful action to be taken
  3. Evaluation of state-wide class 5 and class 8 examinations should be liberalised for 2023-24 due to the sudden implementation
  4. RTE reimbursement to be increased based on revised per child expenditure, considering all expenditure heads of government spending toward elementary education
  5. Renewal of recognition to be done considering the orders of the High Court of Karnataka with respect to fire safety-PWD-land conversions

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 17:01 IST
