Thursday, July 28, 2022

Install CCTV cameras in all medical colleges, orders NMC

The NMC has ordered all medical colleges of the country to install CCTV cameras in the institute. The Commission has also listed how many cameras are to be installed in which rooms.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 1:58:58 pm
CCTV in medical colleges, NMCThe NMC has asked all medical colleges to ensure that the CCTV cameras have 4K resolution. (Representative image. Express photo)

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued an advisory for all medical colleges and has instructed all college authorities to install CCTV cameras in their institute premises.

As per the official notification, at least 25 CCTV cameras should be installed in all medical college premises. From the main entrance to the OPDs and labs, NMC has ordered authorities to install cameras at all important places. The highest number of cameras are to be installed in lecture halls and OPD rooms.

Prescribed places for camera installation Number of CCTV cameras to be installed
Main entrance of the hospital and college 1
Patient registration counter 2
OPDs (depending upon number of OPDs in the college); it should cover the medicine OPD, surgical OPD, Gynaecological OPD, Pediatrics OPD, Ortho OPD etc. 5
Pre anesthesia area and recovery area in the operation theater complex 2
Faculty lounge and attendance marking area 2
All 5 lecture theaters 5
Anatomy dissection hall 1
Physiology lab/ Biochemistry UG labs 2
Patho and microbiology labs 2
Pharmacology lab 1
Patient attendant waiting area 1
Emergency and casualty ward 1
Total 25

The NMC has asked all medical colleges to ensure that the CCTV cameras have 4K resolution. Colleges have also been instructed to have “DVR with high procession power, with networking for remote accessibility, recommended with 16 channels,” the official notification from NMC read.

