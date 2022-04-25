Instagram launches guide to help students manage exam stress

To help students settle in the fresh environment of offline classes after two years of the Covid pandemic, the social media platform Instagram has released a guide. The aim of this guide is to help students readapt to offline school, prepare for in-person exams and manage exam stress, especially for students appearing for their class 10 and 12 board exams.

The guide, titled ‘Readapt and Readjust: Back to the Classroom’, is a collaboration between Fortis National Mental Health Program, Fortis Healthcare, Sangath’s It’s Ok To Talk initiative, and Instagram. This guide will provide students with practical tips to manage study and exam priorities, learning strategies to cope with associated stress triggers and study techniques to improve concentration.

In addition to this, this guide will also contain relaxation strategies for short-term relief as well as important self-care practices to manage their mental health in the long-term.

This guide has advice and tips on several important topics such as ‘putting best foot forward’, ‘readapting and readjusting’, prioritising and setting tasks, study environment and time management, and much more.

Keeping in mind the importance of time management, the social media platform, Instagram, also launched a new feature, ‘Take a Break’, to empower people to make informed decisions about the way they are spending their time. The feature will pop up for people who have been scrolling for a certain amount of time.