Smriti Irani’s daughter scores 82% in CBSE Class 10 exams 2019

CBSE 10th result 2019: After her son scored over 90 per cent in class 12 CBSE exams, Union Textile Minister Smriti Z Irani daughter has scored 82 per cent in class 10 exams. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result for class 10 exams today at its official website — cbseresults.nic.in.

LIVE UPDATES | CBSE Class 10th result 2019

While Irani’s son Zohr has secured 91 per cent marks, daughter Zoe has scored 82 per cent. The proud mother took to Twitter to share her happiness.

Union HRD Minister also congratulated the successful students on Twitter.

Son of Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal — Pulkit Kejriwal also appeared for CBSE class 12 exams this year and secured 94.6 per cent marks. His wife, Sunita Kejriwal tweeted about his son’s success.

The CBSE has announced the result of class 12 at 3 pm. Among districts, Trivandrum scored highest 99.85 per cent followed by Chennai at 99 per cent. Ajmer is at number three with 95.89 per cent while Panchkula is at 93.72. Here is the pass percentage of other districts:

5 Prayagraj 92.55

6 Bhubaneswar 92.32

7 Patna 91.86

8 Dehradun 89.04

9 Delhi 80.97

10 Guwahati 74.49