Inspired by health workers during COVID-19, HP Board Class 10 topper wants to become a doctor

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th result 2020: Tanu Kumari, the Himachal Pradesh Board (HPBOSE) 10th topper aspires to become a doctor. The 16-year-old scored 691 marks (98.71 per cent) in her class 10 boards. She surpassed over 1.04 lakh students to obtain the first rank and has now already started preparing for the medical entrance exam – National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

“I was inspired by my family members who are doctors and currently serving in the Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Kangra to become a doctor. Healthcare professionals have served the entire world during the coronavirus pandemic and now I too am determined to be one,” said Tanu. One of her three paternal uncles and wife of another paternal uncle are both doctors. “I have started preparing for NEET and for class 12 science subjects already. My aim is to serve the nation as a medical profession,” she adds.

Though the online study has become a new normal during the lockdown, Tanu puts faith in conventional modes of studying. “I was never comfortable with the idea of studying online as I love to read physical books. I am focusing on science subjects especially Biology, and am using the lockdown period to understand the subject well,” said the topper. She further said that she believes in her self-study methods and do not wish to opt for any coaching institutes for the preparation of the medical entrance exam.

For her board exams, Tanu claims to have studied at least 6 to 7 hours daily. “While I used to study on my own, but my school and family too played an important role. Whenever I had any doubt, I always had my school teachers available for me, sometimes even on phone after school,” said the Kangra girl.

Tanu studied in Ishan Public Senior Secondary School, Har (Samloti) since class 1 and have been a bright student throughout. Not just her but her teachers were also confident over her to performance. According to her vice-principal Sunil Sharma, “Tanu has been a studious and obedient child throughout her school life. The teachers were quite confident about her success. She used to always be among the top three rank holders in the school.”

Tanu’s father Tilak Raj is a salesman and her mother is a housewife.

This year’s HPBOSE result has been dominated by girls. Apart from Tanu, 23 of the 37 students in the top 10 merit list are girls. The pass percentage of girls in this year’s result is 71.5 per cent against 64.94 per cent for boys, as per the official data. Further, 8 students from Kangra, including Tanu, have made it to the top 10 merit list. Kshitiz Sharma, a resident of Lambloo village in Hamirpur and a student of New Gurukul Public School in Gopal Nagar is a close second with 98.43 per cent marks.

