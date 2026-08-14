INSPIRE-SHE scholarship not discontinued; beneficiaries rise 35% in 5 years: Minister

The Department of Science and Technology on Thursday informed the Parliament that it has not discontinued the flagship INSPIRE-SHE scholarship programme, but has temporarily put it on hold for a redesign.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said the scheme is “ presently under redesign to further strengthen its objectives, improve its implementation framework, and align it with emerging priorities in science education and research.”
Answering another question on the DST scholarships, the minister informed that the number of beneficiaries under the INSPIRE Scholarship for Higher Education (Inspire-SHE) rose by nearly 35 per cent in five years, from 18,039 in 2021-22 to 24,276 in 2025-26, while the number of researchers supported under the Inspire fellowship also increased during the period.
The Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) programme, implemented by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), is aimed at attracting young students and researchers towards science and research.
Moreover, the Inspire-SHE beneficiaries increased from 18,039 in 2021-22 to 19,771 in 2022-23. The number dipped to 18,236 in 2023-24 before rising to 20,354 in 2024-25 and 24,276 in 2025-26, according to data shared by the government in the Rajya Sabha.
|Programme / Financial Year
|2021-22
|2022-23
|2023-24
|2024-25
|2025-26
|INSPIRE-MANAK
|52,720
|43,381
|46,926
|50,009
|49,805
|INSPIRE-SHE
|18,039
|19,771
|18,236
|20,354
|24,276
|INSPIRE Fellowship
|2,768
|2,872
|2,811
|2,448
|3,364
|INSPIRE Faculty Fellowship
|474
|338
|299
|225
|477
The Inspire Fellowship, which provides financial support to outstanding graduates and Inspire scholars pursuing full-time PhD programmes, supported 2,768 researchers in 2021-22. The number rose to 2,872 in 2022-23 and stood at 2,811 in 2023-24 before falling to 2,448 in 2024-25. It increased to 3,364 in 2025-26, the highest in the five years.
The Inspire Faculty Fellowship, which supports postdoctoral researchers, had 474 beneficiaries in 2021-22. The number fell to 338 in 2022-23, 299 in 2023-24 and 225 in 2024-25, before rising to 477 in 2025-26.
INSPIRE-MANAK
The number of students supported under Inspire-Manak, which encourages school students to develop innovative ideas, declined slightly over the five years. The programme supported 52,720 students in 2021-22, 43,381 in 2022-23, 46,926 in 2023-24, 50,009 in 2024-25 and 49,805 in 2025-26.
Inspire-Manak, or Million Minds Augmenting National Aspiration and Knowledge, targets students aged 10 to 17 years in Classes 6 to 12 and seeks to encourage original ideas and innovations among school students.
Under Inspire-SHE, students aged 17 to 22 years pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses in natural and basic sciences receive financial support. The programme provides 12,000 scholarships annually, with each scholarship worth Rs 80,000 per year.
The Inspire Fellowship supports students pursuing full-time PhD programmes. Junior Research Fellows receive Rs 37,000 per month and Senior Research Fellows Rs 42,000 per month, along with admissible House Rent Allowance and an annual contingency grant of Rs 20,000.
The Inspire Faculty Fellowship provides support for five years to outstanding postdoctoral researchers. Fellows receive Rs 1.25 lakh per month, an annual increment of Rs 2,000 and a research grant of Rs 35 lakh over the fellowship period.
The government said it has taken several measures to expand the reach of Inspire, including awareness campaigns, orientation programmes, webinars and capacity-building workshops for teachers and schools, particularly in rural, remote and aspirational districts.
It also organises district, state and national-level exhibitions and project competitions to identify and nurture innovative ideas among school students.
Mentorship programmes are conducted in collaboration with institutions such as IITs, NITs and IISERs to provide students with guidance on prototype development, innovation and scientific research.