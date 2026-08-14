INSPIRE-SHE scholarship not discontinued; beneficiaries rise 35% in 5 years: Minister

The Department of Science and Technology on Thursday informed the Parliament that it has not discontinued the flagship INSPIRE-SHE scholarship programme, but has temporarily put it on hold for a redesign.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said the scheme is “ presently under redesign to further strengthen its objectives, improve its implementation framework, and align it with emerging priorities in science education and research.”

Answering another question on the DST scholarships, the minister informed that the number of beneficiaries under the INSPIRE Scholarship for Higher Education (Inspire-SHE) rose by nearly 35 per cent in five years, from 18,039 in 2021-22 to 24,276 in 2025-26, while the number of researchers supported under the Inspire fellowship also increased during the period.