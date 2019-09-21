Ahmedabad: Nine educational institutions sealed

The Health department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) sealed nine educational institutions, issued 297 notices and collected Rs 5,13,500 as fine during a day-long inspection of 979 educational institutions for possible mosquito-breeding on their campuses across the city.

The highest number of notices, 102, were issued in the South zone.

The inspection was carried out in schools, colleges, universities and even tuition centres following the spread of vector-borne diseases in the city. Mosquito breeding sites were found on the terraces, roofs, uncovered water tanks, water coolers, planters and at sites where waste has been dumped and water stagnates. The AMC will continue its inspections in the coming week as well.

The nine institutions that were sealed include RC High School of Commerce in Dariyapur, Hariom tuition classes in Shahpur, Dharti School in Nikol, Mahaveer School in Isanpur, Narayani School in Thakkarnagar and Ved group tuition classes in Naroda. The administrative offices of all nine institutions were sealed after they were issued notices after mosquito-breeding sites were found on their premises.

Prominent among the institutions fined are National Institute of Design in Paldi, which was fined Rs 30,000, while the highest fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on Anand Niketan School in Thaltej. Another branch of the school, in Khokhra, was fined Rs 5000.

Others include Silver Oak College of Engineering in Gota, penalised for Rs 70,000, Nirma University in Chandlodia, Rs 25,000 and Sal college of Engineering in Gota Rs 10,000.

Among schools, the prominent ones that have been fined include Divine Life International School in Lambha, with a fine of Rs 25,000, Cosmos School in Sarkhej Rs 20,000, Diwan Ballubhai School in Maninagar

Rs 10,000, Nirma School in Bodakdev Rs 10,000 and Kameshwar Vidyalaya in Sarkhej Rs 5,000.

Three municipal corporation schools were not spared either. Municipal school number 12 in Khadia was fined Rs 10,000, Gujarati shala number 3 in Vatva Rs 5,000 and Gujarati shala, Isanpur Rs 5000. Government Technical High school in Dariyapur was also asked to pay Rs 2,000.