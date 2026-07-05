Inside Rs 15-lakh modern library in Himachal’s Una helping students crack competitive exams for Rs 200

Success in competitive examinations requires not only hard work but also a calm, disciplined, and inspiring study environment. With this in mind, the Una district administration has launched a new library under the ‘Samarth’ intiative, officials said on Sunday.

The ‘Samarth Gyandeep Library’ located at the Mini Secretariat was developed at a cost of Rs 15 lakhs. The library is emerging as a premier study center for youth preparing for competitive examinations and higher education.

The ‘Samarth’ initiative launched to prioritize the empowerment of youth and women, aims to provide young people with positive opportunities, quality resources, and excellent guidance.

Conceived by Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal, the library offers a conducive study environment for competitive exam aspirants right within the district. It not only serves as an excellent place to study but also as an effort to foster a culture of learning among the youth, said officials on Sunday.