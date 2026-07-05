Inside Rs 15-lakh modern library in Himachal’s Una helping students crack competitive exams for Rs 200

Success in competitive examinations requires not only hard work but also a calm, disciplined, and inspiring study environment. With this in mind, the Una district administration has launched a new library under the ‘Samarth’ intiative, officials said on Sunday.
The ‘Samarth Gyandeep Library’ located at the Mini Secretariat was developed at a cost of Rs 15 lakhs. The library is emerging as a premier study center for youth preparing for competitive examinations and higher education.
The ‘Samarth’ initiative launched to prioritize the empowerment of youth and women, aims to provide young people with positive opportunities, quality resources, and excellent guidance.
Conceived by Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal, the library offers a conducive study environment for competitive exam aspirants right within the district. It not only serves as an excellent place to study but also as an effort to foster a culture of learning among the youth, said officials on Sunday.
Talent is not dependent on resources and what young people need is an environment where they can prepare for their goals with complete concentration and discipline, they said.
In addition to the facility at the Mini Secretariat in Una, Samarth Gyandeep Libraries have also been established in Panjawar and Mairi Khas. Work is underway to modernize the library located at Shri Maidas Sadan (Mata Shri Chintpurni Complex) to provide better study facilities to a larger number of students.
Assistant Commissioner Vinay Modi said the library functions daily from 9 am to 6 pm and can accommodate 30 students at a time.
It offers an air-conditioned study room, free Wi-Fi, modern furniture, comfortable seating arrangements, and a completely quiet, disciplined atmosphere. Students can avail the facility for a nominal fee of Rs 200 per month.