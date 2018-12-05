IIT-Mandi professor wins Innovative Young Biotechnologist Award

An assistant professor from the Indian Institute of Technology-Mandi (IIT-Mandi), Rajanish Giri has been awarded the Innovative Young Biotechnologist Award (IYBA) 2018. Giri is selected for his proposed innovative idea on Zika virus Capsid Folding and inhibitor discovery. Additionally, he has proven expertise in understanding and solving the fundamental problems of protein folding in various structured and Intrinsically Disordered Proteins. He was selected by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology.

“This award is for an innovative idea to execute. I propose to work on Zika virus capsid protein biophysical perspectives,” said Giri.

Along with the award, Giri also received a research grant for three years to delve more insight into the biophysical research on Zika Capsid protein system by running well-equipped lab and hiring and training the people or Senior research fellows etc.

Giri started his work on understanding Zika virus proteome in 2016, after the declaration of Zika virus as medical health emergency of international concern. His research finding led to understanding of Intrinsically Disordered Proteins (IDPs) or dark proteome in Zika Virus system. Giri is interested in the Mechanistic insights into Zika virus parthenogenesis and the biophysics of Zika virus.

Additionally, under the supervision of Rajanish Giri, a PhD Scholar, Nitin Sharma from IIT Mandi received ‘Newton Bhabha Doctoral Placement Grant. This placement offer provides funding to India and UK PhD scholars for short period of their research at any UK or Indian higher education institution.

The British Council, in partnership with the Departments of Science and Technology (DST) and Biotechnology (DBT), is providing this funding support.