INI CET result 2021 today, here’s how to check

INI CET result 2021: The result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 will be released on November 27. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website- aiimsexams.org. The CET exam was conducted on November 20 in computer-based test mode.

INI CET result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: Check the result notification- “Percentile Secured by the Candidates of INI CET courses [MD/ MS/ MCh(6 yrs)/ DM(6 yrs)/ MDS] Jan-2021 Session”

Step 4: Use registration id, password

Step 5: Result will appear on screen

Step 6: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The entrance exam was held for admission to various Masters, Doctorate courses offered in AIIIMS PG, JIPMER PG, PGIMER and NIMHANS.

The result for AIIMS PG was earlier announced on November 26 for admission to DM/ MCh courses for the January session. Those who clear it will have to appear for stage II exams. The stage-II exams will be held in online mode, the date of departmental assessment and list of roll number is released. The stage-II exams will begin on December 2.

