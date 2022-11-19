scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

INI CET January 2023 session result today; here’s how to check 

INI CET 2023 was conducted on November 13  from 9 am to 12 pm for the January 2023 session. Candidates can check their results at aiimsexam.ac.in

ini cet 2023, ini cet 2023 resultINI CET 2023 Result: The dates for the seat allocation will be announced soon (Representative image)

INI CET 2023 result: AIIMS Delhi will announce the results of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2023 today. The exam was conducted on November 13  from 9 am to 12 pm for the January 2023 session. Candidates can check their results at aiimsexam.ac.in

Read |SC worried as 454 seats remain vacant after open round of INI-CET counselling stopped

Admission into PG courses like MD, MS, DM (6 years), M.Ch (6 years) and MDS in various INIs such as AIIMS, New Delhi and all the new AIIMS, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and SCTIMST Trivandrum will be done via INI CET 2023. 

INI CET January 2023 session result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...Premium
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...
Ferment in Congress over pension reform U-turn; leaders flag ‘lack of con...Premium
Ferment in Congress over pension reform U-turn; leaders flag ‘lack of con...
A seat with a difference in Gujarat: Held by a Christian tribal since 200...Premium
A seat with a difference in Gujarat: Held by a Christian tribal since 200...

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: Under academic courses, click on the result link

Step 4: In the pdf file, check your roll number

Also read |AIIMS INI-CET January 2023 result today; check answers to important FAQs

The dates for the seat allocation will be announced soon. The seat allocation will be done with respect to the ranks obtained by the candidates, the choices made by the candidates and the reservation policies of individual participating institutes, and community reservation (as applicable).

The seat allocation for the postgraduate seats in participating Institutes shall be done online. The seat allocation is a two-round process that is followed by an open round. Additional rounds will be held if necessary, before the open round.

 

 

 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-11-2022 at 09:43:02 am
Next Story

Why should guava be had in the morning? How does it control diabetes/heart health?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 19: Latest News
Advertisement