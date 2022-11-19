INI CET January 2023 session result today; here’s how to check 

INI CET 2023 result: AIIMS Delhi will announce the results of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2023 today. The exam was conducted on November 13 from 9 am to 12 pm for the January 2023 session. Candidates can check their results at aiimsexam.ac.in

Admission into PG courses like MD, MS, DM (6 years), M.Ch (6 years) and MDS in various INIs such as AIIMS, New Delhi and all the new AIIMS, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and SCTIMST Trivandrum will be done via INI CET 2023.

INI CET January 2023 session result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: Under academic courses, click on the result link

Step 4: In the pdf file, check your roll number

The dates for the seat allocation will be announced soon. The seat allocation will be done with respect to the ranks obtained by the candidates, the choices made by the candidates and the reservation policies of individual participating institutes, and community reservation (as applicable).

The seat allocation for the postgraduate seats in participating Institutes shall be done online. The seat allocation is a two-round process that is followed by an open round. Additional rounds will be held if necessary, before the open round.