Monday, Nov 07, 2022

INI-CET January 2023: AIIMS New Delhi to release admit cards today

INI-CET January 2023: The AIIMS, New Delhi will release the admit card today the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in. The exam will be conducted on November 13 from 9 am to 12 pm.

aiimsexams.ac.in, INI-CET January 2023, AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS, JIPMER, NIMHANSINI-CET January 2023: The results will be announced on November 19 (Express Photo/FIle)

INI-CET January 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will today release the admit card for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test or INI-CET for January 2023 session. Once released, candidates will be able to check the admit card at the official website– aiimsexams.ac.in.

The entrance exam will be conducted on November 13 and the results will be announced on November 19. The results will also be published on the official website.

INI-CET January 2023: How to check admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website– aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the tab reading Academic Courses

Step 3: Click on the link reading, ‘INI-CET(MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs))’

Step 4: A pop-up menu will appear

Step 5: Click on INI-CET January 2023 admit card

Step 6: Enter your credentials such as registration number, password, etc…

Step 7: View the admit card, download and take a printout for future reference

The exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm.

Students shall ensure that they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without the hall tickets. They should cross check the details on the admit card.

Through this exam conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, students can get admissions to PG courses of AIIMS (across the country), JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SCTMST Thiruvananthapuram.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 04:20:03 pm
