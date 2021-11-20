scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 20, 2021
INI CET January 2022 session result to be announced today; here’s how to check 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
November 20, 2021 12:51:37 pm
INI CET 2022, INI CET result 2022Once released, candidates can check their results at aiimsexam.ac.in (Representative image)

AIIMS Delhi will announce the results of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2022 today. The exam was conducted on November 14  from 9 am to 12 pm for the January 2022 session. Once released, candidates can check their results at aiimsexam.ac.in

Read |Tempo driver’s daughter in Rajasthan set to become the first doctor in her village

Admission into PG courses like MD, MS, DM (6 years), M.Ch (6 years) and MDS in various INIs such as AIIMS, New Delhi and all the new AIIMS, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and SCTIMST Trivandrum will be done via INI CET 2022. 

INI CET January 2022 session result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the pdf file, check your roll number

Also read |Healthcare workers expect better work environment, mental health support: Report

After the declaration of results, the seat allocation process will take place. The dates for the seat allocation will be announced soon. The seat allocation will be done with respect to the ranks obtained by the candidates, the choices made by the candidates and the reservation policies of individual participating institutes, and community reservation (as applicable).

The seat allocation for the postgraduate seats in participating Institutes shall be done online. The seat allocation is a two-round process that is followed by an open round. Additional rounds will be held if necessary, before the open round.

