INI CET 2023: Registration begins today, check steps to register

INI CET 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi will commence registrations for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) January 2023 admission to PG courses today i.e. September 5. Candidates can register themselves for INI CET 2023 at the official website — aiimsexams.ac.in.

The registrations will close on September 26, and the exam will be conducted on November 13, from 9 am to 12 noon.

INI CET 2023: Steps to register

Step 1-Go to the official website–aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2-Tap on the ‘AIIMS INI CET Application’ link.

Step 3-Fill the required credentials and login to register.

Step 4-The INI CET 2023 application form will show on the screen.

Step 5-Enter details in the form and upload the scanned documents.

Step 6-Pay the registration fee and submit the form.

Step 7-Download the application form and take a print out for further use and reference.

“All applicants who have applied earlier and whose basic registrations have been ‘accepted’ for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021, July 2021 session, January 2022 and July 2022, are not required to complete registration and basic information again,” a notification by AIIMS reads.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi conducts the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test or INI CET twice a year for January and July sessions.