INI CET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result declared, here’s how to check

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the round 1 seat allotment result INI CET January 2022 batch. Students can check the allotment result at the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

All candidates who have been allotted a seat in INI CET round 1 seat allotment are required to login through the portal and actively exercise options by 5 pm on December 28. If the candidates fail to select any of the options, it will lead to forfeiture of the allocated institute and subject/speciality and the candidate will become ineligible to participate in Round 2.

How to check INI CET round 1 seat allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of AIIMS exam- aiimsexam.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Result Notification No. 204/2021: 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation of INI-CET Jan 2022 Session’ link

Step 3: The result will be available in PDF format

Step 4: Check and download the result

INI CET 2022 was held on November 14 by AIIMS, New Delhi. The exam was held from 9 am to 12 pm for the January 2022 session. Admission into PG courses like MD, MS, DM (6 years), M.Ch (6 years) and MDS in various INIs such as AIIMS, New Delhi and all the new AIIMS, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and SCTIMST Trivandrum will be done via INI CET 2022.

The seat allocation for the postgraduate seats in participating Institutes shall be done online. The seat allocation is a two-round process that is followed by an open round. Additional rounds will be held if necessary, before the open round.

The seat allocation will be done with respect to the ranks obtained by the candidates, the choices made by the candidates and the reservation policies of individual participating institutes, and community reservation (as applicable).