INI CET 2022: First round seat allocation schedule released for January 2022 batch

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the first-round PG seat allocation schedule for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, INI CET 2022. Students who have appeared for the examination can check the seat allocation schedule by visiting the official website of AIIMS INI CET at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The counselling procedure will commence on December 10. The schedule has been released for MD, MS, DM, and MDS courses. Candidates will be able to exercise the selection option for the mock round from December 10, to December 12. The seat allocation result of the mock round will be declared on December 14.

The first round of INI CET 2022 counselling with the filling option will be available for the candidates only on December 15 and 16. The counselling process will end on December 27.

The link for the portal will be activated only for eligible candidates on ‘MyPage’. Candidates can access this link by logging in using the credentials that have been used for filling out the competition for application forms and other processes.

Through INI CET 2022, admission will be given in the reputed institutes like AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS situated at Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Nagpur, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, SCTIMST Trivandrum.