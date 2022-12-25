INI CET 2022: AIIMS announces round 1 seat allotment result

INI CET 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi on Friday announced the round one seat allotment result of INI CET 2022. Candidates can check the results at the official website— aiimsexams.ac.in.

All candidates who have been allotted seats in the list have to confirm their admission by 5 pm of December 28. Candidates can either accept and choose not to participate in further rounds or accept and choose to participate in the following round(s). If the candidate fails to choose an option, it will lead to forfeiture of admission and the candidate will become ineligible to participate in the second round.

INI CET 2022: How to check seat allocation result

Step 1: Visit the official website— aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading first seat allocation results

Step 3: View the result and download it for future reference

Step 4: Login on the portal and choose one of the aforementioned options

If the candidate opts for the latter option and chooses to participate in the subsequent round, the seat allocated in the first round shall be considered vacated and the same shall be automatically allocated to other candidates in order of merit. Failure to accept the upgraded seat shall lead to impositions of penalty of Rs 3 lakh..

The candidates who accept seats allotted in round one have to report to allotted colleges by 5 pm of December 28. They have to report with their offer letter, seat allocation letter and deposit original certificates along with one set of self-attested copies of all certificates with a demand draft or Rs 3 lakh in the name of ‘AIIMS Grant Account.’ The DD will be refunded/returned when original certificates are deposited within five days. If the candidate fails to report to allotted college within stipulated time, the admission will stand cancelled and they will become ineligible for participation in any further rounds.