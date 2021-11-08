INI CET 2022 admit card to release today

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will today release the INI CET 2022 admit card. The candidates can download the admit card from aiimsexams.ac.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on November 14 for admission in the January 2022 session.

The admit card will be issued to all those INI CET 2022 aspirants who have completed the various stages of the form filling process. It is issued through online mode only. AIIMS New Delhi does not send the admit card via email or post. The candidates can download them by following the steps given below:

How to download INI CET 2022 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the ‘admit card’ link.

Step 3: Next, a login page will appear. Here, enter the registration id, exam unique code (EUC) and password.

Step 4: Then, enter the captcha and click on the ‘login’ button.

Step 5: Now, download the admit card that appears on the screen. Lastly, take 3-4 printouts of it for future reference.

All the candidates appearing for the test must carry the printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre. Without having a valid admit card, entry into the examination hall is not given. The admit card bears all the important details about the exam and other noteworthy instructions that have to be followed on the day of the exam.

The candidates are required to go through the details mentioned in the admit card carefully. It has to be brought to the notice of the ‘Examination Section’ at AIIMS New Delhi if there are errors or discrepancies in the issued admit card. The errors can be sent through email via the candidate’s registered email id at aiims.inicet@gmail.com. The email must also specify the details like the candidate’s registration id and allotted roll number. Carrying an admit card with the wrong details might affect the INI CET 2022 result.

INI CET 2022 is planned to be held in 126 cities across India. The exam is to be conducted in the computer-based mode. The total duration of the exam is 3 hours. The test comprises 200 questions. Two kinds of objective-type questions are asked in the exam; multiple correct choice questions and single correct choice questions. For every correct response, 01 marks will be awarded and for each incorrect answer, one-third mark will be deducted. In case of any unanswered question or marked for review question, 0 marks will be provided.

To qualify for INI CET 2022 and to get a seat in the participating INIs, the candidates need to get the minimum percentile. For UR, EWS and Sponsored / Deputed / Foreign Nationals / OCI, the minimum cut-off will be 50th percentile. Whereas, for OBC, SC, ST, PwBD and Bhutanese Nationals (PGI Chandigarh only), the minimum cut-off will be 45th percentile. As per the official notification, INI CET 2022 result is expected to be out on November 20, 2021.

AIIMS, New Delhi is the administrative body of INI CET 2022. That being said, after qualifying INI CET, the candidates can take admission into PG courses like MD, MS, DM (6 years), M.Ch (6 years), MDS courses that are offered at AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Nagpur, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh, NIMHANS Bengaluru, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh, SCTIMST Trivandrum.