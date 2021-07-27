INI-CET 2021 result declared: How to check

Candidates can check the result on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. (Photo: Representational)

The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) July 2021. The exam was conducted on July 22 in computer-based mode. Candidates can check the result on the official website – aiimsexams.ac.in.

“The Final postgraduate seats available for seat allocation based on rank in INI‐CET for July 2021 session has been published on the website,” reads the official result document.

INI CET result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: Check the result notification- “Percentile Secured by the Candidates of INI CET courses [MD/ MS/ MCh(6 yrs)/ DM(6 yrs)/ MDS] Jjuly-2021 Session”

Step 4: Use registration id, password

Step 5: Result will appear on screen

Step 6: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The entrance exam was held for admission to various Masters, Doctorate courses offered in AIIIMS PG, JIPMER PG, PGIMER and NIMHANS.

Meanwhile, AIIMS had earlier declared the result of MSc Nursing entrance test 2021. The students who have qualified for the AIIMS MSc Nursing exams 2021 will be eligible for the counselling process. The seat allocation will be done in an online mode and time schedule for choice filling, rules and procedures of online seat allocation is available on the official website.