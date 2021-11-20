INI CET 2022 January session result declared; know seat allocation process, tie-breaking criteria

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has announced INI CET 2021 result for admission in January 2022 session. Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2022 was held on November 14, 2021 in the computer-based mode. The candidates can check the result online at aiimsexams.ac.in.

In the result pdf, details like roll number, category, overall rank, percentile of the qualified candidates are given. The percentile scores in INI CET 2021 exam shall be used to determine the eligibility for admission in the participating INIs.

Only those candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying percentile in INI CET shall be declared as eligible. UR, EWS, Sponsored / Deputed / Foreign Nationals / OCI candidates have to get a minimum 50th percentile whereas, OBC, SC, ST, PwBD candidates, Bhutanese Nationals (PGI Chandigarh) shall have to get 45th percentile.

After the declaration of the result, if two or more candidates get equal marks in the test, then the tie will be resolved by following a tie-breaking criteria sequentially. The candidate with less negative marks will be given a better rank. If the tie still exists, then the candidate older in age will be placed higher.

The seat allocation process will be done via online mode only. At least two rounds for seat allocation shall be conducted which may be followed by an open round. On the basis of the merit, choices made by the candidates and reservation policies of various INIs, the seat allocation will be done.

INI CET is an entrance exam that leads to admission into MD / MS / M.Ch (6 years) / DM (6 years) / MDS courses. Through INI CET 2022, admission will be given in the reputed institutes like AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS situated at Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Nagpur, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, SCTIMST Trivandrum.