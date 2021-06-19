INI CET 2021: New exam schedule announced

The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced new exam dates for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) July 2021. As per the notification, the exams will be conducted on July 22.

The re-filling of online city choice for re-allotment of examination center can be done from June 22, 11 am to June 24, 5 pm. Candidates can download their admit cards on July 15.

“As per the direction of Hon’ble Supreme court of India to postpone the INI-CET for admission to PG courses of all INIs for July 2021 session scheduled on Wednesday, the 16th June 2021 and further directed that the AIIMS shall fix a convenient date for the INI CET at least one month after 16th June 2021, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to reschedule the conduct of INI-CET for admission to PG courses for July 2021 session.” read the official notification released by AIIMS.

The notification further states that the last date of submission of the application form duly recommended & forwarded with “No Objection Certificate” from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India for OCI/Foreign Nationals is July 22, 5 pm. The result will be announced on July 26.

The dates were announced after the Supreme Court Friday refused to direct the medical universities to cancel or postpone the final year post graduate exams on the ground that the examinee-doctors have been engaged in COVID-19 duty. A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and MR Shah said it cannot pass any general order to all the universities to not conduct or postpone the final year postgraduate medical examination.