INI CET 2021: Important preparation tips to ace the entrance exam

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has recently announced that the INI CET 2021 PG medical admissions will be conducted on June 16, 2021. Although the decision has led to evident dissent among MBBS candidates aspiring to appear in the exam this year, AIIMS is conducting online registrations.

AIIMS INI CET registrations 2021 along with NOC from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will be available till June 6. In addition, AIIMS Delhi has also announced that the INI CET 2021 admit card will be issued on June 6, that is, three days before the exam. Evidently, the examination is due in less than two weeks now and all aspirants must get on with the final moments of preparation for the exam.

Before saying anything about how to study for the upcoming INI CET exam, it may be noted that the exam is held for admission to PG medical programmes including MD, MS, MDS, DM, M.Ch etc. Hence INI CET 2021 syllabus is based on the subjects studied at the MBBS degree level. For MDS admission, the syllabus is based on the coursework of the BDS program. Thus, graduate medical candidates are expected to be aware of the subjects/topics that they have to study for the exam. One can refer to the previous year papers to get an idea of the exact type and nature of questions that are conventionally asked in the INI CET exam.

The exam authority has already declared that the INI CET exam will be conducted as an objective type test consisting of 200 questions. There will be Multiple Choice Questions with one or more correct answers. Thus, effective practice during the last few days is indispensable. Candidates are advised to solve sample papers and revise from the INI CET previous year question papers.

Referring to tips and tricks suggested by top scorers of the previous INI CET exam, there is significant emphasis on the revision of already studied topics. While the syllabus includes important Clinical, Preclinical and Paraclinical subjects, candidates should be well-versed with a clear understanding of fundamental concepts and medical interventions at the undergraduate level.

While candidates must revise extensively during the remaining days, one must not rely on a superficial reading of textbooks. Instead, aspirants should make the effort to sort out the most important topics for the exam, and study topics for developing in-depth understanding. INI CET question papers with answers can significantly help in identifying such important topics for in-depth revision before the exam.

The General Knowledge part of the INI CET exam pattern offers a significant opportunity to score some extra marks with ease. Candidates can greatly improve their INI CET results by focusing on preparing for the GK section before the exam. Topics like Current Affairs, General Awareness must be updated as per recent trending topics.

Last but definitely not least, once candidates are confident to appear in the exam on June 16, they can engage in solving INI CET mock tests to get acquainted with the online CBTs. One must focus on the management of time and prioritization of high marks yield sections to prepare for the exam better.