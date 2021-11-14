INI CET 2021 concludes, check answer key and result release date

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) was held today i.e on November 14 by AIIMS, New Delhi. The exam was held from 9 am to 12 pm for the January 2022 session. Admission into PG courses like MD, MS, DM (6 years), M.Ch (6 years) and MDS in various INIs such as AIIMS, New Delhi and all the new AIIMS, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and SCTIMST Trivandrum will be done via INI CET 2022. Now that the exam is over, the INI CET result 2021 will be out soon.

Various coaching institutes are releasing INI CET 2021 answer keys and solutions. AIIMS, New Delhi does not release the answer key. It directly announced the result of the exam. However, candidates can use these unofficial answer keys to calculate the marks and predict the score.

Only those candidates will be declared as qualified in INI CET 2021 exam who will obtain the minimum percentile in the entrance test. The unreserved, EWS, sponsored/deputed / foreign nationals / OCI should get 50th percentile whereas, the candidates belonging to OBC, SC, ST, PwBD and Bhutanese nationals should get at least 45th percentile.

According to the official notification, the result of INI CET 2021 examination is expected to be announced on November 20, 2021. After the declaration of results, the seat allocation process will take place. The dates for the seat allocation will be announced soon. The candidates can check the result online at aiimsexams.ac.in. The result is announced in PDF format. In it, details like roll number, category, overall rank, percentile of the qualified candidates.

The seat allocation for the postgraduate seats in participating Institutes shall be done online. The seat allocation is a two-round process that is followed by an open round. Additional rounds will be held if necessary, before the open round. The seat allocation will be done with respect to the ranks obtained by the candidates, the choices made by the candidates and the reservation policies of individual participating institutes, and community reservation (as applicable).

INI CET 2021 for January 2022 session was held in the computer-based mode for admission into PG courses. The duration of the exam is 3 hours. There is a total of 200 questions in the test. There are objective type questions of varying types in the test such as single correct choice questions and multiple-choice questions.