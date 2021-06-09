INI CET 2021 admit card released: How to download

To access the admit card candidates will need their registration id, password, and exam unique code (EUC). (Photo: AglaSem)

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has released the admit card for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET 2021). The exam is scheduled to be held on June 16, 2021. All the registered candidates can download admit cards from aiimsexams.ac.in. To access the admit card, candidates will need their registration id, password, and exam unique code (EUC).

The admit card has only been released online for those candidates who applied for the exam in the prescribed format. To download INI CET 2021 admit card candidates may follow the steps below:

Step 1: Visit aiimsexams.ac.in and locate the INI CET 2021 login for downloading the admit card.

Step 2: Access the login by entering the registration id, password, and exam unique code (EUC).

Step 3: Under the “MyPage”, click on the download admit card button.

Step 4: The admit card will now appear on the screen.

The candidates need to download the admit card and take a print of it. Carry a hard copy of the admit card to the exam centre. Applicants must note that AIIMS, New Delhi, will not send the admit card through email or post. Also, the admit card will be only issued to those who have completed all the stages of the application form.

After the admit card has been downloaded candidates must check all details on it. If any details on the admit card does not match with the ones provided in the application form then bring it to the notice of Examination Section, AIIMS, New Delhi through email, aiims.inicet@gmail.com. The email must be sent from the registered email id of the candidate. It must have the registration number and the allotted roll number of the candidate.

INI CET 2021 was initially scheduled to be held on May 8 but was rescheduled to June 16, 2021, due to the ongoing pandemic. The exam will be a computer-based test which the candidates have to take from their respective exam centres as allotted via the admit card.

The duration of INI CET will be three hours. The question paper of INI CET 2021 will have 200 objective-type questions and they will be of varied types. The questions can have a single correct choice and multiple correct choice questions.

AIIMS has not specified any specific set of topics as the INI CET 2021 syllabus. Candidates have to prepare according to the MBS, BDS course.

Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 is the national level PG medical entrance exam held for admission into MD, MS, DM (6 years), M.Ch (6 years), and MDS courses in AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER, NIMHANS.

After the exam is over, candidates can check the answer key of INI CET 2021. Although the answer keys are not released officially, they are available unofficially as memory-based answer keys. The memory-based answers keys contain the answers to the memory-based questions that are shared by the candidates after the exam is over. It is provided by experts and coaching centres. Candidates can use the same for reference purposes only.

To qualify INI CET 2021, the UR candidates, OCI, EWS, and Sponsored / Deputed / Foreign Nationals need to score up to the 50th percentile. Whereas the OBC, SC, ST, PwBD, Bhutanese Nationals (PGI Chandigarh) candidates need to score up to the 45th percentile.

The result of INI CET 2021 will be also declared online only at aiimsexams.ac.in. The date of declaration of the result has yet not been announced, but usually, AIIMS announces the result within a week of the exam.