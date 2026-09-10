‘I am always right’ attitude’ is a major cause of stress, says DU professor

While addressing the inaugural session of the one-day conference on “Science Meets Social Science: Mental Well-being and Happiness” today, Delhi University dean of colleges, Balram Pani, described the attitude of believing that one is “always right” as a major cause of stress among people.
During the conference, Pani said that mental pressure and stress have soared significantly among students and young people in today’s rapidly evolving and challenging world. The changes have made mental well-being and happiness a crucial component, he added.
He highlighted that when a person goes through problems both at home and at the workplace, it leads to prolonged stress and mental pressure, which may also result in health issues such as high blood pressure and diabetes.
“The ‘I am always right’ attitude is a major cause of stress among people,” Pani added.
He emphasised the need to develop greater awareness about mental health and also named conferences and seminars as ways to promote understanding of well-being.
Pani, explaining the theme of the conference, said that while science validates things through experiments, social science validates them through experiences.
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The national conference was organised by the Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Council (RIEC) of the University of Delhi (DU) on mental well-being and happiness at the convention hall of the Vice Regal Lodge.
RIEC chairperson Dinabandhu Sahoo, while welcoming the participants, said that regardless of possessing access to several things, people often do not devote enough time to themselves.
Against the backdrop of India’s 116th rank among the world’s happiest nations, he zeroed in on the need to focus more on mental well-being.
The DU South Campus Director, Rajni Abbi, presided over the event as the guest of honour, while registrar Vikas Gupta, dean academic K Ratnabali and dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Neena Pandey also attended the event.
The conference witnessed the participation of faculty members, staff, research scholars, undergraduate and postgraduate students from various university departments and colleges, in addition to the presence of academicians, researchers, experts and professionals from various fields in the event.