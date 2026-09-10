‘I am always right’ attitude’ is a major cause of stress, says DU professor

A one-day national conference on "Science Meets Social Science: Mental Well-being and Happiness" was organised by DU on September 10 (Photo: AI Generated)

While addressing the inaugural session of the one-day conference on “Science Meets Social Science: Mental Well-being and Happiness” today, Delhi University dean of colleges, Balram Pani, described the attitude of believing that one is “always right” as a major cause of stress among people.

During the conference, Pani said that mental pressure and stress have soared significantly among students and young people in today’s rapidly evolving and challenging world. The changes have made mental well-being and happiness a crucial component, he added.

He highlighted that when a person goes through problems both at home and at the workplace, it leads to prolonged stress and mental pressure, which may also result in health issues such as high blood pressure and diabetes.