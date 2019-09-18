IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Kharagpur professors selected for Young Engineer Award 2019

INEA Young Engineer Award 2019: The Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) has announced the list for the Young Engineer Award 2019. Ketan Rajawat from the Department of Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kanpur) has been selected for the INAE Young Engineer Award 2019.

Sandip Chakraborty from the Department of Computer Science & Engineering, IIT Kharagpur has also been selected for the award by the Indian National Academy of Engineering.

Congratulations Dr Sandip Chakraborty!@IITKgp feels immensely proud of Dr Chakraborty of Department of Computer Science & Engineering for being selected for for the prestigious INAE Young Engineer Award 2019 by Indian National Academy of Engineering.@HRDMinistry @IndiaDST pic.twitter.com/KXOhj6bO7L — IIT Kharagpur (@IITKgp) September 17, 2019

Congratulating Dr Ketan Rewat, Director of IIT Kanpur tweeted, “Congratulations to Dr. Ketan Rajawat, Department of Electrical Engineering for being selected for the INAE Young Engineer Award 2019.”

Congratulations to Dr. Ketan Rajawat, Department of Electrical Engineering for being selected for the INAE Young Engineer Award 2019.#iitkfaculty #thatsiitk #INAE #award pic.twitter.com/v2cmbh1XGO — Abhay Karandikar (@karandi65) September 17, 2019

The awardees will receive a prize of Rs 1 lakh and citation. The entire list of awardees is available at the website- inae.in.

Recipients of Young Engineer Award 2018

Swati Ghosh Acharyya, Assistant Professor, School of Engineering Science and Technology, University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad(Corrosion Science and Engineering with emphasis on Surface engineering of materials for corrosion control: Modeling and Experimental Validation)

Rishi Raj, Assistant Professor, IIT Patna, Bihar (Energy Efficiency, Boiling, Two-phase flows, Mircogravity Science)

Kabeer Jasuja, Assistant Professor, Chemical Engineering Office, Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, Gandhinagar(Nanotechnology)

Thammisetty Devakumar, Scientist/Engineer’SD’, EFAD/CPES, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Trivandrum (Liquid propellant rocket engine systems modeling and system engineering)

Sathesh Mariappan, Assistant Professor, Department of Aerospace Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Kanpur(Aerospace Propulsion)

Siddharth Barman, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer and Automation, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (Algorithmic Game Theory and Approximation Algorithms)

Amitkumar M Patel, Scientific Officer D, Institute for Plasma Research, Gandhinagar (High Voltage and Power Electronics)

Sushobhan Avasthi, Assistant Professor, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (Photovoltaics)

AK Rengan, Assistant Professor, Department of BME, IIT Hyderabad, Kandi, Sangareddy (Biomedical Engineering (Nanotechnology))

Malay Bhattacharyya, Assistant Professor, Department of Information Technology, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Howrah (Computer Science).