Indraprastha College for Women (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Indraprastha College for Women (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Indraprastha College for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 96 94 91 90 92 94 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95.5 94 93 93 93 94 B.A (Hons) Hindi 84 81.5 78 78 81.5 82 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 90 87 85 85 87 87 B.A (Hons) Political Science 96.5 95 94 94 94 95 B.A (Hons) Psychology 97.5 94 92 92 91 93 B.A (Hons) Economics 97 95 93 92 90 95 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 65 62 62 62 62.5 62.5 B.A (Hons) Geography 96 94 92 94 95 96 B.A (Hons) History 96 92 90 91 92 94 B.A Programme 96.5 94 93 93 94 94 B.A (Hons) English 96.75 94.5 91 92 90 90 B.A (Hons) Sociology 95.5 92 90 94 94 94 B.Com (Hons) 97 93 88 85 90 92 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Indraprastha College for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 92 88 85 90 92 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 94.5 91 87 85 90 91 B.A (Hons) English 95.75 93.25 89.5 91 89 89 B.A (Hons) History 94 91 89 91 91 93 B.A (Hons) Geography 94.5 91 90 91 93 94 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 89.5 85 83 83 85 85 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 63 60 60 60 60 60 B.A Programme 94.5 91.5 90 90 90 90 B.Com (Hons) 95.75 90 83 80 89.5 91.5 B.A (Hons) Sociology 92.5 90 88 91 92 92 B.A (Hons) Hindi 83 80.5 77 77 80.5 80.5 B.A (Hons) Psychology 97 93.75 91.75 91.75 90 91.5 B.A (Hons) Economics 96.75 93 90 90 88 93 B.A (Hons) Political Science 95.5 93 92 92 92 93 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Indraprastha College for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 89 84 84 86 88 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95 90 85 80 88 90 B.A (Hons) English 94 90 87 90 87 87 B.A (Hons) Economics 96.25 92 87.5 87 92 92 B.A (Hons) Hindi 80.5 78 76 74 80 78 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 91 90 91 93 94 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 89 82 78 80 83 83 B.A (Hons) Political Science 94.25 90.5 91 91 88 91.5 B.A (Hons) History Closed 90 88.5 90 91 93 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 55 50 50 50 50 50 B.A Programme 91.25 87 86 86 86 86 B.Com (Hons) Closed 88 80 70 85 85 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 92.5 90.75 90.75 89 90.5 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed 88 84.5 Closed 92 92 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Indraprastha College for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 85 79 86 88 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 93.5 87 81 80 84 85 B.A (Hons) Economics 96.25 90.5 85.5 85 88 90.5 B.A (Hons) English Closed 89.75 87 89.75 86.75 Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi 80 76 74 70 77 77 B.A (Hons) History 93.5 88.5 88 88.5 90 92 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 88.5 88 88 85 88 B.A (Hons) Sociology 92.25 87.5 84.25 90.5 91 91 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 50 47 45 45 47 47 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 90.5 89.75 90.75 90.5 90.5 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 86.5 79 75 75 80 80 B.A Programme Closed 85 82.5 83 85 86 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 91.5 89.75 89.25 88 90 B.Com (Hons) 95.5 Closed Closed 70 84 84 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Indraprastha College for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95 Closed 85 77 84 86 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 85 80 77 82 84.5 B.A (Hons) English Closed 89 86.25 89.5 86 Closed B.A (Hons) Economics 96 90.25 84.5 83 86.75 90 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 90 89.5 90.5 90 90 B.A (Hons) History Closed 87 87 86.5 86 86 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 86.25 77.75 72 Closed 77.75 77.75 B.A (Hons) Hindi 78 73 72 68 Closed 73 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 90.5 89 88.75 87 87.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 88.25 87.5 87.5 83 85 B.A Programme 91 82 80 80 80 85 B.Com (Hons) Closed 86.5 Closed 70 83.5 86 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed 87 83.5 89 91 91 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 45 45 45 45 45 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Indraprastha College for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 84.5 79 75 80 84.25 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 94.5 Closed Closed 75 82 85.5 B.A (Hons) English Closed 88 85 89 85 85 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 90 84 80 83 90 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 89.5 88 88 86 87.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 70.25 70 65 Closed 70.25 B.A Programme 90.5 80 78 78 78 84 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed 86.75 83.25 88 89 89 B.Com (Hons) 95 Closed 79.75 69 83 85.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science 94.25 Closed 87 87 82 85 B.A (Hons) Geography 94.25 89.75 89.25 90 85 85 B.A (Hons) History 93.25 86 85.75 Closed 84 84 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 86 77.5 69 Closed 77.5 77.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 50 45 45 45 45 45 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Indraprastha College for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 84.25 78 73 78 84.25 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 94.25 Closed 84.5 73 80 85 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 89.5 Closed 89.75 85 85 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 70.25 69 63 Closed 70.25 B.A (Hons) Economics 95.5 89.5 83 79 83 90 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed Closed 82 86 89 89 B.A (Hons) English Closed 87 85 88 84 84.75 B.A (Hons) Psychology 97 Closed 87.5 87 85.5 87.5 B.A (Hons) History Closed 85.75 85.25 Closed 83 84 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 84 75.75 67 Closed 75.75 75.75 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed 79.5 69 83 85.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 45 45 45 45 45 B.A Programme 90 80 76 76 76 83 B.A (Hons) Political Science 94.25 Closed 86 86 79 85 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Indraprastha College for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 94.25 Closed 84 70 76 85 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 93.25 Closed 76 70 75 84.25 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 89 81 77 82 86 B.A (Hons) History Closed 85.25 84.5 Closed 81 84 B.A (Hons) Hindi 78 70.25 Closed 59 76.75 70.25 B.A (Hons) Political Science 94.25 Closed 85 84.5 76 85 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed Closed 80.75 83.75 80.75 83.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed Closed Closed 85 84.5 87.5 B.Com (Hons) Closed 86 79 68.75 81 85.5 B.A (Hons) English Closed 86.25 84 87.25 82.5 84.75 B.A Programme 88 79.25 70 70 70 80.5 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 75.75 62.5 Closed 74.5 75.75 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 89 Closed 89.25 83 85 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Indraprastha College for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 93.25 Closed 75.5 69.5 74.5 84.25 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 94.25 Closed 84 70 76 85 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 89 80.5 76 82 86 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 70.25 Closed 58 76.5 70.25 B.A (Hons) History Closed 85 84.25 Closed 80 84 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 75.75 60 Closed 73.5 75.75 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed Closed Closed 84 84 87.5 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 88.75 Closed 89 82 85 B.A (Hons) English Closed 86 83.75 87 82 84.75 B.A (Hons) Political Science 94.25 Closed 84.75 84.25 75.75 85 B.A Programme 87.5 78.75 69 69 69 80.25 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed 84.5 80 82 80.25 83.5 B.Com (Hons) Closed 86 79 68.75 81 85.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Indraprastha College for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English Closed 86.5 84.75 87.75 83 84.75 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 89.25 Closed 89.5 84 85 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 70.25 68.5 61 77 70.25 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed 85.5 85 77 85 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed Closed Closed 86 85 87.5 B.A (Hons) History Closed 85.5 84.75 Closed 82 84 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 75.75 64 Closed 75 75.75 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 89.25 82 78 82 86 B.A Programme Closed 80 73 73 73 81 B.Com (Hons) Closed 86.25 79.25 68.75 82 85.5 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed Closed 81 84 81 83.5 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.