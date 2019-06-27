Toggle Menu
Indraprastha College for Women (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Indraprastha College for Women (W) Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Indraprastha College for Women (W) Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Indraprastha College for Women (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Indraprastha College for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
96
94
91
90
92
94
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
95.5
94
93
93
93
94
B.A (Hons) Hindi
84
81.5
78
78
81.5
82
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
90
87
85
85
87
87
B.A (Hons) Political Science
96.5
95
94
94
94
95
B.A (Hons) Psychology
97.5
94
92
92
91
93
B.A (Hons) Economics
97
95
93
92
90
95
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
65
62
62
62
62.5
62.5
B.A (Hons) Geography
96
94
92
94
95
96
B.A (Hons) History
96
92
90
91
92
94
B.A Programme
96.5
94
93
93
94
94
B.A (Hons) English
96.75
94.5
91
92
90
90
B.A (Hons) Sociology
95.5
92
90
94
94
94
B.Com (Hons)
97
93
88
85
90
92
Second Cut Off List 2018 for Indraprastha College for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
92
88
85
90
92
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
94.5
91
87
85
90
91
B.A (Hons) English
95.75
93.25
89.5
91
89
89
B.A (Hons) History
94
91
89
91
91
93
B.A (Hons) Geography
94.5
91
90
91
93
94
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
89.5
85
83
83
85
85
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
63
60
60
60
60
60
B.A Programme
94.5
91.5
90
90
90
90
B.Com (Hons)
95.75
90
83
80
89.5
91.5
B.A (Hons) Sociology
92.5
90
88
91
92
92
B.A (Hons) Hindi
83
80.5
77
77
80.5
80.5
B.A (Hons) Psychology
97
93.75
91.75
91.75
90
91.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
96.75
93
90
90
88
93
B.A (Hons) Political Science
95.5
93
92
92
92
93
Third Cut Off List 2018 for Indraprastha College for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
89
84
84
86
88
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
95
90
85
80
88
90
B.A (Hons) English
94
90
87
90
87
87
B.A (Hons) Economics
96.25
92
87.5
87
92
92
B.A (Hons) Hindi
80.5
78
76
74
80
78
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
91
90
91
93
94
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
89
82
78
80
83
83
B.A (Hons) Political Science
94.25
90.5
91
91
88
91.5
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
90
88.5
90
91
93
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
55
50
50
50
50
50
B.A Programme
91.25
87
86
86
86
86
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
88
80
70
85
85
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
92.5
90.75
90.75
89
90.5
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
88
84.5
Closed
92
92
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Indraprastha College for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
85
79
86
88
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
93.5
87
81
80
84
85
B.A (Hons) Economics
96.25
90.5
85.5
85
88
90.5
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
89.75
87
89.75
86.75
Closed
B.A (Hons) Hindi
80
76
74
70
77
77
B.A (Hons) History
93.5
88.5
88
88.5
90
92
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
88.5
88
88
85
88
B.A (Hons) Sociology
92.25
87.5
84.25
90.5
91
91
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
50
47
45
45
47
47
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
90.5
89.75
90.75
90.5
90.5
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
86.5
79
75
75
80
80
B.A Programme
Closed
85
82.5
83
85
86
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
91.5
89.75
89.25
88
90
B.Com (Hons)
95.5
Closed
Closed
70
84
84
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Indraprastha College for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
95
Closed
85
77
84
86
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
85
80
77
82
84.5
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
89
86.25
89.5
86
Closed
B.A (Hons) Economics
96
90.25
84.5
83
86.75
90
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
90
89.5
90.5
90
90
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
87
87
86.5
86
86
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
86.25
77.75
72
Closed
77.75
77.75
B.A (Hons) Hindi
78
73
72
68
Closed
73
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
90.5
89
88.75
87
87.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
88.25
87.5
87.5
83
85
B.A Programme
91
82
80
80
80
85
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
86.5
Closed
70
83.5
86
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
87
83.5
89
91
91
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
45
45
45
45
45
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Indraprastha College for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
84.5
79
75
80
84.25
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
94.5
Closed
Closed
75
82
85.5
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
88
85
89
85
85
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
90
84
80
83
90
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
89.5
88
88
86
87.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
70.25
70
65
Closed
70.25
B.A Programme
90.5
80
78
78
78
84
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
86.75
83.25
88
89
89
B.Com (Hons)
95
Closed
79.75
69
83
85.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
94.25
Closed
87
87
82
85
B.A (Hons) Geography
94.25
89.75
89.25
90
85
85
B.A (Hons) History
93.25
86
85.75
Closed
84
84
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
86
77.5
69
Closed
77.5
77.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
50
45
45
45
45
45
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Indraprastha College for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
84.25
78
73
78
84.25
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
94.25
Closed
84.5
73
80
85
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
89.5
Closed
89.75
85
85
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
70.25
69
63
Closed
70.25
B.A (Hons) Economics
95.5
89.5
83
79
83
90
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
Closed
82
86
89
89
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
87
85
88
84
84.75
B.A (Hons) Psychology
97
Closed
87.5
87
85.5
87.5
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
85.75
85.25
Closed
83
84
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
84
75.75
67
Closed
75.75
75.75
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
79.5
69
83
85.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
45
45
45
45
45
B.A Programme
90
80
76
76
76
83
B.A (Hons) Political Science
94.25
Closed
86
86
79
85
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Indraprastha College for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
94.25
Closed
84
70
76
85
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
93.25
Closed
76
70
75
84.25
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
89
81
77
82
86
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
85.25
84.5
Closed
81
84
B.A (Hons) Hindi
78
70.25
Closed
59
76.75
70.25
B.A (Hons) Political Science
94.25
Closed
85
84.5
76
85
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
Closed
80.75
83.75
80.75
83.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
Closed
Closed
85
84.5
87.5
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
86
79
68.75
81
85.5
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
86.25
84
87.25
82.5
84.75
B.A Programme
88
79.25
70
70
70
80.5
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
75.75
62.5
Closed
74.5
75.75
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
89
Closed
89.25
83
85
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Indraprastha College for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
93.25
Closed
75.5
69.5
74.5
84.25
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
94.25
Closed
84
70
76
85
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
89
80.5
76
82
86
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
70.25
Closed
58
76.5
70.25
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
85
84.25
Closed
80
84
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
75.75
60
Closed
73.5
75.75
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
Closed
Closed
84
84
87.5
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
88.75
Closed
89
82
85
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
86
83.75
87
82
84.75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
94.25
Closed
84.75
84.25
75.75
85
B.A Programme
87.5
78.75
69
69
69
80.25
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
84.5
80
82
80.25
83.5
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
86
79
68.75
81
85.5
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Indraprastha College for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
86.5
84.75
87.75
83
84.75
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
89.25
Closed
89.5
84
85
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
70.25
68.5
61
77
70.25
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
85.5
85
77
85
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
Closed
Closed
86
85
87.5
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
85.5
84.75
Closed
82
84
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
75.75
64
Closed
75
75.75
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
89.25
82
78
82
86
B.A Programme
Closed
80
73
73
73
81
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
86.25
79.25
68.75
82
85.5
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
Closed
81
84
81
83.5
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

