IIM-Ahmedabad second best B-school in Asia, IIM-Calcutta at number 3: FT rankings

Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad has emerged as the number one Business-school in the country followed by IIM Calcutta and IIM Bangalore. According to the Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking, both IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta ranked number two and three in Asia. Globally, IIM Ahmedabad was ranked number 21 and IIM Calcutta was ranked 23 — a slight improvement from its previous rank 28 last year. A total of 104 B-Schools took part globally in this year’s survey.

FT rankings 2018: Top 10 business schools in Asia

1. Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Antai- China

2. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad- India

3. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta- India

4. Skema Business School- China

5. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore- India

6. Tongji University School of Economics and Management- China

7. Grenoble Ecole de Management- Singapore

8. IQS/FJU/USF- Taiwan

9. Hult International Business School- China

10. Singapore Management University, Lee Kong Chian- Singapore

Incidentally, based on the 2015 graduates’ ratings of their own programme, subject-wise, IIM Calcutta has been ranked number 1 in Economics and number 7 in Finance as subjects taught at the business schools. These rankings are based on the data collected from top 10 B-Schools on the various subjects they teach. The rankings were calculated according to the information collected through two separate surveys — the first one was conducted by the business schools and the second by alumni who graduated in 2015, the IIM Calcutta release said

The academic infrastructure, sports facilities and all other possible areas of resources have gained substantially and as per the world standard to attract more and more international students. “Our alliance with CEMS and ESCP Europe have paved the way to garner double degree programme a success. Coupled with student exchange programme with globally well-known business schools, currently IIM Calcutta is tied up with over 100 such schools and the exchange programme is gaining momentum every year. “In 2017-18, 133 students from IIM Calcutta participated in exchange programme, while 87 students from partner schools spent their term at IIM Calcutta,” the release added.

